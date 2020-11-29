Reliance Industries : Notice of Record Date and Third Pay-in Date for the Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (PPD Series IA) published in Business Standard (English language)

Cong forms panels on economic, foreign affairs and national security
PRESS TRUST OF INDIA
Sonia goes to Goa on medical advice
the subjects
of
economic
New Delhi, 20 November
affairs, foreign
affairs
and
national security," an official
Congress president Sonia
insiders said.
Congress
president
Sonia
statement from AICC general
Gandhi has set up three sep-
Gandhi on Friday flew to Goa
Accompanied by her son
secretary KC Venugopal said.
arate committees for discus-
for a few days after doctors
Rahul Gandhi, the Congress
Incidentally, among those
sing policy issues related to
advised her to get away from
chief, who left the city this
nominated in the committees
economic
affairs,
foreign
the heavy pollution in the
afternoon, will be in Goa
include senior party leaders
affairs and national security,
national capital in view of her
till the air quality improves,
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand
with former prime minister
chronic chest infection, party
they said.
PTI
Sharma, Veerappa Moily and
Manmohan Singh part of all
Shashi Tharoor, who were
the three panels.
The committee on foreign
ha Ghulam Nabi Azad, party le-
part of the 23 letter-writers
While former finance min-
affairs will have Anand Shar-
aders Veerappa Moily, Vincent
seeking
an
organisational
ister P
Chidambaram, and
ma, Shashi Tharoor, Salman
H Pala and V Vaithilingam,
overhaul of the Congress.
party
leaders Mallikarjun
Khurshid and Saptagiri Ulaka.
with Pala as its convener.
While
Sharma
is
the
Kharge and Digvijaya Singh
Khurshid will be the convener
"The Congress president
chairman of the AICC foreign
will be part of the economic
of the panel. The committee on
has constituted three commit-
affairs department,
Shashi
affairs
committee,
Jairam
national security will have lea-
tees to consider and discuss
Tharoor
heads
the
party's
Ramesh will be its convener.
der of opposition in Rajya Sab-
issues and policies related to
Professional Congress.
> FROM PAGE 1
change and sudden weather changes on
holding company (NOFHC) structure.
the cost of wind power projects, and sub-
Therefore, for entities such as Bajaj
Lower dilution for...
sequently wind power tariffs.
Finserv, Aditya Birla Capital, and Tata
"The current and potential wind power
Capital, which also have insurance and
sites are identified so we cannot change
asset management operations, rejigging
"There is a need to rationalise the mini-
the sites for our projects. However, as wind
the corporate structure would be a pre-
mum dilution needed at the time of listing.
generation would reduce from these sites,
condition for conversion.
A lot of IPO aspirants have scaled up sig-
it would entail increased expenditure on
Hike promoter stake...
nificantly and a dilution of 10 per cent or
new technology and wind turbine equip-
more would not be commercially attrac-
ment, resulting in increased tariffs," said
tive. The key to drawing a line is there
Sunil Jain, chief executive officer, Hero
"Permitting higher shareholding will
should be enough liquidity, which in larger
Future Energies. The company's initial
enable promoters to infuse higher funds,
companies can be achieved by lesser than
analysis shows wind patterns seem to be
which are critical for expansion of banks,
10 per cent dilution," said Manan Lahoty,
declining in northern and western regions
and work as a cushion to rescue the bank
Partner, IndusLaw.
of the country. But, there is a probability
in times of distress," noted the panel.
"Of course, some parameters on m-cap
of increased wind pattern in the southern
Looking at global practices, the panel
and number of shares may be needed.
region. This would impact planning for
felt that "if India's private banks are to
Also, once the unlisted companies are
wind power projects and its injection into
grow, it appears desirable that they be per-
allowed to list overseas, a smaller dilution
the grid, which requires forecasting well
mitted to access the pool of capital avail-
for India listing will encourage a dual/sec-
in advance.
able in India and elsewhere without
ond listing in India," Lahoty added.
RBI panel for bank...
imposing excessively narrow investment
According to Sebi data, only 20 com-
limits".
panies have launched IPOs where the post-
The panel felt that while it is desirable
issue m-cap has been more than ~10,000
While the report draws attention to some
to have widely held banks to ensure that
crore at the time of listing. Of these, eight
contentious issues such as the threat of
controlling stake is not vested in one per-
firms have diluted only the mandatory 10
group company lending and co-mingling
son and entity, "when individual holdings
per cent in the IPO.
of funds, it states "…IWG recommends that
are small and shareholders are diffused,
Wind power battles...
large corporate/industrial houses may be
they also tend to be disengaged".
permitted to promote banks only after nec-
This view of the panel takes off from
essary amendments to the Banking
the P J Nayak Committee, which was for
"For the western, southern and northern
Regulations Act, 1949 to deal with con-
promoters' holding of 25 per cent as "low
regions, reduction in generation of 11-17
nected lending and exposures between the
promoters' shareholding could make
per cent was noticed (even without adjust-
banks and other financial and non-finan-
banks vulnerable by weakening the align-
ing for increased capacity in 2020 against
cial group entities akin to the US Federal
ment between management and share-
2019)," said the report.
Reserve Act in this regard; and strength-
holders".
The analysis by the agency showed that
ening of the supervisory mechanism for
As for non-promoter holding, while it
climate change-related disturbances
large conglomerates, including consoli-
has been proposed that the cap be hiked
across the South Asian region led to a fall
dated supervision".
to 15 per cent, it was opined that "the due
in wind power generation.
Though formulating regulations in this
diligence process as prescribed in the
March, April and May witnessed higher
regard may take time, the news is note-
'Master Directions on Prior Approval, 2015',
than normal rain in India, Pakistan, and
worthy as it comes a decade after the global
for shareholding above 10 per cent may be
Afghanistan. Cyclone Amphan, which hit
financial crisis, after which most devel-
continued. And, that the RBI "should
the eastern coast of India and Bangladesh
oped nations turned cautious on this idea.
reserve the right to prescribe any lower
in mid-May, caused high wind and heavy
The report offers industrial houses two
ceiling on holding or curb voting rights of
rain, leading to floods in the coastal
options - either make a straightforward
promoters and non-promoters, if at any
regions. Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall
application for a licence, or those that
point of time they are found to be not
on the western coast of India a few weeks
already have lending operations can con-
meeting 'fit and proper' criteria".
after Amphan. Nisarga was of low severity
vert their existing businesses to a bank.
The panel has also proposed a reduc-
in comparison with Amphan but caused
NBFCs have had this option since 2016,
tion in the time-frame needed for pay-
heavy rain and extreme winds for a few
but this time around the regulator has
ments banks to convert into small finance
days in June.
gone beyond the usual conditions on eli-
banks (SFB) to three years from five years.
"The rain and cyclonic activity in pre-
gible promoters and net worth. For the first
A tweak has also been suggested in the
monsoon months led to lower than
time it has set a minimum threshold on
listing criterion for SFBs and payment
expected temperatures in many parts of
assets required for conversion at ~50,000
banks. They may list within six years from
northern India. These cooler lands may
crore, apart from the clause that the entity
the date of reaching the net worth equiv-
have caused depressed general wind flows
be operational for 10 years.
alent to prevalent entry capital require-
and rain over much of the country in the
Abizer Diwanji, EY India Financial
ment prescribed for universal banks or 10
monsoon period," REConnect said in its
Services Leader, says 2016's on-tap univer-
years from the date of commencement of
analysis. Asim Ahmed, head of engineer-
sal licence model received tepid response
operations, whichever is earlier.
ing, REConnect Energy, said the impact
then because of the apprehension that
The revised threshold capital for licen-
of climate change was not just in the
they were backed by industrial houses.
sing new universal banks is proposed to
renewables sector.
"This time around I expect better partici-
be doubled to ·1,000 crore; and to ·300
"The broader picture is around increas-
pation," he says. Heads of some of these
crore for SFBs from ·200 crore.
ing instances of extreme weather events
NBFCs said they would soon convene
The panel's recommendations have
and weather-induced uncertainties, which
board meetings to discuss this.
also brought clarity on the glide-path with
will affect not only several businesses but
"Some of us are already deposit-taking
regard to non-operative financial holding
also critical infrastructure. These events
entities and even without a licence, we
company (NOFHC).
can be better planned for and mitigated
operate like a bank," said the CEO of a
It is speculated that the panel's sugges-
with timely predictions and monitoring,"
highly diversified NBFC. However,
tions could well be acted upon in the
Ahmed said.
another NBFC head said conversion would
Union Budget of FY22 with the finer oper-
Reduction in generation during high-
convince depositors of the safety of their
ational guidelines kicking in later. It could
wind months would lead to loss in revenue
money which they may not have had with
set the stage for the privatisation of state-
for wind power developers. The industry
an NBFC. "This would be the salient
run banks with more free-play for foreign
is now planning to factor in climate varia-
advantage of conversion, though we will
banks which decide to opt for local incor-
tions in their generation planning and
also have to look into the cost aspect of the
poration, and private equity firms.
costs. The Wind Independent Power
process," he added.
The release of the RBI working group's
Producers Association (WIPPA), for
Among other conditions, NBFCs with
report comes on the heels of DBS Bank
instance, recently commissioned a study
diversified operations may be required
being merged with the beleaguered
to understand the impact of climate
to adopt the non-operative financial
Lakshmi Vilas Bank.