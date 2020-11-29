Reliance Industries : Notice of Record Date and Third Pay-in Date for the Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (PPD Series IA) published in Business Standard (English language) 11/29/2020 | 01:23pm EST Send by mail :

MUMBAI | 21 NOVEMBER 2020 POLITICS & PUBLIC AFFAIRS 13 . < India thwarted JeM's efforts to wreak 'major havoc': PM Sources say terrorists planned 'something big' on 26/11 anniversary PRESS TRUST OF INDIA New Delhi, 20 November rime Minister Narendra Modi on PFriday held a review meeting with top security brass in the wake of the killing of four JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that security forces have thwarted their efforts to Modi launches RuPay Phase-II in Bhutan wreak "major havoc and destruction". Government sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "The holders of RuPay that the terrorists were plan- along with his Bhutanese cards issued by the Bhutan ning "something big" on the counterpart Lotay Tshering on National Bank will be able to anniversary of the 26/11 Friday launched RuPay card access the facility of more than Mumbai terror attack. Phase-II that will allow card 1 lakh ATMs and over 20 lakh In his tweets following the holders from Bhutan to access points of sale terminals in meeting, Modi said, the RuPay network in India. India," Modi said. PTI "Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based explosives with them indicate thwarted." Hailing the secu- terrorist organisation Jaish-e- that their efforts to wreak rity forces, he said they have Mohammed and the presence major havoc and destruction once again displayed utmost of large cache of weapons and have once again been bravery and professionalism. "Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," the prime minister added. In the review meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials were present as Modi took stock of the situation. Four Pakistan-basedJaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gun- battle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was inter- cepted, police had said. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled. Cong forms panels on economic, foreign affairs and national security PRESS TRUST OF INDIA Sonia goes to Goa on medical advice the subjects of economic New Delhi, 20 November affairs, foreign affairs and national security," an official Congress president Sonia insiders said. Congress president Sonia statement from AICC general Gandhi has set up three sep- Gandhi on Friday flew to Goa Accompanied by her son secretary KC Venugopal said. arate committees for discus- for a few days after doctors Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Incidentally, among those sing policy issues related to advised her to get away from chief, who left the city this nominated in the committees economic affairs, foreign the heavy pollution in the afternoon, will be in Goa include senior party leaders affairs and national security, national capital in view of her till the air quality improves, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand with former prime minister chronic chest infection, party they said. PTI Sharma, Veerappa Moily and Manmohan Singh part of all Shashi Tharoor, who were the three panels. The committee on foreign ha Ghulam Nabi Azad, party le- part of the 23 letter-writers While former finance min- affairs will have Anand Shar- aders Veerappa Moily, Vincent seeking an organisational ister P Chidambaram, and ma, Shashi Tharoor, Salman H Pala and V Vaithilingam, overhaul of the Congress. party leaders Mallikarjun Khurshid and Saptagiri Ulaka. with Pala as its convener. While Sharma is the Kharge and Digvijaya Singh Khurshid will be the convener "The Congress president chairman of the AICC foreign will be part of the economic of the panel. The committee on has constituted three commit- affairs department, Shashi affairs committee, Jairam national security will have lea- tees to consider and discuss Tharoor heads the party's Ramesh will be its convener. der of opposition in Rajya Sab- issues and policies related to Professional Congress. > FROM PAGE 1 change and sudden weather changes on holding company (NOFHC) structure. the cost of wind power projects, and sub- Therefore, for entities such as Bajaj Lower dilution for... sequently wind power tariffs. Finserv, Aditya Birla Capital, and Tata "The current and potential wind power Capital, which also have insurance and sites are identified so we cannot change asset management operations, rejigging "There is a need to rationalise the mini- the sites for our projects. However, as wind the corporate structure would be a pre- mum dilution needed at the time of listing. generation would reduce from these sites, condition for conversion. A lot of IPO aspirants have scaled up sig- it would entail increased expenditure on Hike promoter stake... nificantly and a dilution of 10 per cent or new technology and wind turbine equip- more would not be commercially attrac- ment, resulting in increased tariffs," said tive. The key to drawing a line is there Sunil Jain, chief executive officer, Hero "Permitting higher shareholding will should be enough liquidity, which in larger Future Energies. The company's initial enable promoters to infuse higher funds, companies can be achieved by lesser than analysis shows wind patterns seem to be which are critical for expansion of banks, 10 per cent dilution," said Manan Lahoty, declining in northern and western regions and work as a cushion to rescue the bank Partner, IndusLaw. of the country. But, there is a probability in times of distress," noted the panel. "Of course, some parameters on m-cap of increased wind pattern in the southern Looking at global practices, the panel and number of shares may be needed. region. This would impact planning for felt that "if India's private banks are to Also, once the unlisted companies are wind power projects and its injection into grow, it appears desirable that they be per- allowed to list overseas, a smaller dilution the grid, which requires forecasting well mitted to access the pool of capital avail- for India listing will encourage a dual/sec- in advance. able in India and elsewhere without ond listing in India," Lahoty added. RBI panel for bank... imposing excessively narrow investment According to Sebi data, only 20 com- limits". panies have launched IPOs where the post- The panel felt that while it is desirable issue m-cap has been more than ~10,000 While the report draws attention to some to have widely held banks to ensure that crore at the time of listing. Of these, eight contentious issues such as the threat of controlling stake is not vested in one per- firms have diluted only the mandatory 10 group company lending and co-mingling son and entity, "when individual holdings per cent in the IPO. of funds, it states "…IWG recommends that are small and shareholders are diffused, Wind power battles... large corporate/industrial houses may be they also tend to be disengaged". permitted to promote banks only after nec- This view of the panel takes off from essary amendments to the Banking the P J Nayak Committee, which was for "For the western, southern and northern Regulations Act, 1949 to deal with con- promoters' holding of 25 per cent as "low regions, reduction in generation of 11-17 nected lending and exposures between the promoters' shareholding could make per cent was noticed (even without adjust- banks and other financial and non-finan- banks vulnerable by weakening the align- ing for increased capacity in 2020 against cial group entities akin to the US Federal ment between management and share- 2019)," said the report. Reserve Act in this regard; and strength- holders". The analysis by the agency showed that ening of the supervisory mechanism for As for non-promoter holding, while it climate change-related disturbances large conglomerates, including consoli- has been proposed that the cap be hiked across the South Asian region led to a fall dated supervision". to 15 per cent, it was opined that "the due in wind power generation. Though formulating regulations in this diligence process as prescribed in the March, April and May witnessed higher regard may take time, the news is note- 'Master Directions on Prior Approval, 2015', than normal rain in India, Pakistan, and worthy as it comes a decade after the global for shareholding above 10 per cent may be Afghanistan. Cyclone Amphan, which hit financial crisis, after which most devel- continued. And, that the RBI "should the eastern coast of India and Bangladesh oped nations turned cautious on this idea. reserve the right to prescribe any lower in mid-May, caused high wind and heavy The report offers industrial houses two ceiling on holding or curb voting rights of rain, leading to floods in the coastal options - either make a straightforward promoters and non-promoters, if at any regions. Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall application for a licence, or those that point of time they are found to be not on the western coast of India a few weeks already have lending operations can con- meeting 'fit and proper' criteria". after Amphan. Nisarga was of low severity vert their existing businesses to a bank. The panel has also proposed a reduc- in comparison with Amphan but caused NBFCs have had this option since 2016, tion in the time-frame needed for pay- heavy rain and extreme winds for a few but this time around the regulator has ments banks to convert into small finance days in June. gone beyond the usual conditions on eli- banks (SFB) to three years from five years. "The rain and cyclonic activity in pre- gible promoters and net worth. For the first A tweak has also been suggested in the monsoon months led to lower than time it has set a minimum threshold on listing criterion for SFBs and payment expected temperatures in many parts of assets required for conversion at ~50,000 banks. They may list within six years from northern India. These cooler lands may crore, apart from the clause that the entity the date of reaching the net worth equiv- have caused depressed general wind flows be operational for 10 years. alent to prevalent entry capital require- and rain over much of the country in the Abizer Diwanji, EY India Financial ment prescribed for universal banks or 10 monsoon period," REConnect said in its Services Leader, says 2016's on-tap univer- years from the date of commencement of analysis. Asim Ahmed, head of engineer- sal licence model received tepid response operations, whichever is earlier. ing, REConnect Energy, said the impact then because of the apprehension that The revised threshold capital for licen- of climate change was not just in the they were backed by industrial houses. sing new universal banks is proposed to renewables sector. "This time around I expect better partici- be doubled to ·1,000 crore; and to ·300 "The broader picture is around increas- pation," he says. Heads of some of these crore for SFBs from ·200 crore. ing instances of extreme weather events NBFCs said they would soon convene The panel's recommendations have and weather-induced uncertainties, which board meetings to discuss this. also brought clarity on the glide-path with will affect not only several businesses but "Some of us are already deposit-taking regard to non-operative financial holding also critical infrastructure. These events entities and even without a licence, we company (NOFHC). can be better planned for and mitigated operate like a bank," said the CEO of a It is speculated that the panel's sugges- with timely predictions and monitoring," highly diversified NBFC. However, tions could well be acted upon in the Ahmed said. another NBFC head said conversion would Union Budget of FY22 with the finer oper- Reduction in generation during high- convince depositors of the safety of their ational guidelines kicking in later. It could wind months would lead to loss in revenue money which they may not have had with set the stage for the privatisation of state- for wind power developers. The industry an NBFC. "This would be the salient run banks with more free-play for foreign is now planning to factor in climate varia- advantage of conversion, though we will banks which decide to opt for local incor- tions in their generation planning and also have to look into the cost aspect of the poration, and private equity firms. costs. The Wind Independent Power process," he added. The release of the RBI working group's Producers Association (WIPPA), for Among other conditions, NBFCs with report comes on the heels of DBS Bank instance, recently commissioned a study diversified operations may be required being merged with the beleaguered to understand the impact of climate to adopt the non-operative financial Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Mutual Funds Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (Investment Manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund) Registered Oﬃce: One India Bulls Centre, Tower 1, 17th Floor, Jupiter Mill Compound, 841, S.B. Marg, Elphinstone Road, Mumbai - 400 013. Tel.: 4356 8000. Fax: 4356 8110/8111. CIN: U65991MH1994PLC080811 A. Record Date for Dividend NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Trustees of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund have approved Thursday, November 26, 2020*, as the Record Date for declaration of dividend subject to availability of distributable surplus on the Record Date, in the following scheme: Quantum of Dividend NAV as on Name of the Scheme Plans/Option # on face value of November `10/- per unit 19, 2020 (`) Aditya Birla Sun Life Interval Regular Plan - Dividend Entire distributable 10.0630 Income Fund - Quarterly Plan - Option Series I surplus as available Institutional Plan - Dividend on the Record Date* 10.0629 (An Interval Income Scheme) Option The NAV of the scheme, pursuant to payout of dividend would fall to the extent of payout and statuto levy (if applicable). As reduced by the amount of applicable statuto levy. *or the immediately following Business Day if that day is a non-business day. The Speciﬁed Transaction Period (STP) for the Scheme is on November 25, 2020 and November 26, 2020. The following shall be applicable for applications received during the STP: a. For Subscriptions/Purchases including Switch-in: In respect of valid applications received till 1.00 p.m. on the aforesaid Record date, the ex-dividend NAV** of the day of receipt of application will be applicable for processing such subscription/ switch-in requests and such investors shall not be eligible for dividend declared, if any, on the aforesaid record date. In respect of applications for an amount equal to or more than `2 lakh, the applicable NAV shall be subject to the provisions of SEBI Circular Cir /IMD / DF / 19 / 2010 dated November 26, 2010 read with SEBI Circular Cir / IMD / DF / 21 / 2012 dated September 13, 2012, SEBI communication dated April 06, 2020 and subsequent notiﬁcations received on uniform cut-oﬀ timings for applicability of NAV. For Redemptions/Sales including Switch-out: In respect of valid applications received till 1.00 p.m. on the aforesaid Record date, the ex-dividend NAV of the day of receipt of application will be applicable for processing such redemption/ switch-out requests and the investors will be eligible to receive the dividend declared, if any, on the aforesaid record date. All unitholders whose names appear in the Register of Unitholders / Beneﬁcial owners under the dividend option of the said scheme as at the close of business hours on the Record Date shall be eligible to receive the dividend so declared. B. Addendum No. OPT/11/2020 Notice-cum-Addendum to the Scheme Information Document / Key Information Memorandum of the Schemes of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Investors / Unit holders are advised to take note of the following change made to the list of Oﬃcial Points of Acceptance of Transactions ("OPAT") in the Schemes of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. Change in the address of existing OPAT of Computer Age Management Services Limited, Registrar and Transfer Agent. State Old Address New Address Effective Date Assam Ground Floor, Usha Complex, House No. 18B, 1st Floor, C/o. Lt. Tuesday, Punjab Bank Building, Hospital Satyabrata Purkayastha, Opposite December 01, Road, Silchar - 788 005. to Shiv Mandir, Near Sanjay Karate 2020 Building, Near Isckon Mandir, Ambicapatty, Silchar -788 004. This Notice-cum-Addendum forms an integral part of the Scheme Information Document / Key Information Memorandum issued for the Schemes read with the addenda issued thereunder. For Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (Investment Manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund) Date: November 20, 2020 Sd/- Authorised Signato Place: Mumbai Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 