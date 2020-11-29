Reliance Industries : Notice of Record Date and Third Pay-in Date for the Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (PPD Series IA) published in Business Standard (English language)

Log in
Mutual Funds

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (Investment Manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund) Registered Oﬃce: One India Bulls Centre, Tower 1, 17th Floor, Jupiter Mill Compound, 841, S.B.

Marg, Elphinstone Road, Mumbai - 400 013. Tel.: 4356 8000. Fax: 4356 8110/8111. CIN: U65991MH1994PLC080811

A. Record Date for Dividend

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Trustees of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund have approved Thursday, November 26, 2020*, as the Record Date for declaration of dividend subject to availability of distributable surplus on the Record Date, in the following scheme:

Quantum of Dividend

NAV as on

Name of the Scheme

Plans/Option

# on face value of

November

`10/- per unit

19, 2020 (`)

Aditya Birla Sun Life Interval

Regular Plan - Dividend

Entire distributable

10.0630

Income Fund - Quarterly Plan -

Option

Series I

surplus as available

Institutional Plan - Dividend

on the Record Date*

10.0629

(An Interval Income Scheme)

Option

The NAV of the scheme, pursuant to payout of dividend would fall to the extent of payout and statuto levy (if applicable).

  • As reduced by the amount of applicable statuto levy. *or the immediately following Business Day if that day is a non-business day.

The Speciﬁed Transaction Period (STP) for the Scheme is on November 25, 2020 and November 26, 2020. The following shall be applicable for applications received during the STP:

a. For Subscriptions/Purchases including Switch-in:

  • In respect of valid applications received till 1.00 p.m. on the aforesaid Record date, the ex-dividend NAV** of the day of receipt of application will be applicable for processing such subscription/ switch-in requests and such investors shall not be eligible for dividend declared, if any, on the aforesaid record date.
  • In respect of applications for an amount equal to or more than `2 lakh, the applicable NAV shall be subject to the provisions of SEBI Circular Cir /IMD / DF / 19 / 2010 dated November 26, 2010 read with SEBI Circular Cir / IMD / DF / 21 / 2012 dated September 13, 2012, SEBI communication dated April 06, 2020 and subsequent notiﬁcations received on uniform cut-oﬀ timings for applicability of NAV.
  1. For Redemptions/Sales including Switch-out:
  • In respect of valid applications received till 1.00 p.m. on the aforesaid Record date, the ex-dividend NAV of the day of receipt of application will be applicable for processing such redemption/ switch-out requests and the investors will be eligible to receive the dividend declared, if any, on the aforesaid record date.

All unitholders whose names appear in the Register of Unitholders / Beneﬁcial owners under the dividend option of the said scheme as at the close of business hours on the Record Date shall be eligible to receive the dividend so declared.

B. Addendum No. OPT/11/2020

Notice-cum-Addendum to the Scheme Information Document / Key Information

Memorandum of the Schemes of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Investors / Unit holders are advised to take note of the following change made to the list of Oﬃcial Points of Acceptance of Transactions ("OPAT") in the Schemes of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

Change in the address of existing OPAT of Computer Age Management Services Limited, Registrar and Transfer Agent.

State

Old Address

New Address

Effective Date

Assam

Ground Floor, Usha Complex,

House No. 18B, 1st Floor, C/o. Lt.

Tuesday,

Punjab Bank Building, Hospital

Satyabrata Purkayastha, Opposite

December 01,

Road, Silchar - 788 005.

to Shiv Mandir, Near Sanjay Karate

2020

Building, Near Isckon Mandir,

Ambicapatty, Silchar -788 004.

This Notice-cum-Addendum forms an integral part of the Scheme Information Document / Key Information Memorandum issued for the Schemes read with the addenda issued thereunder.

For Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited

(Investment Manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund)

Date: November 20, 2020

Sd/-

Authorised Signato

Place: Mumbai

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme

related documents carefully.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:22:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 5 246 B 70 967 M 70 967 M
Net income 2021 442 B 5 981 M 5 981 M
Net Debt 2021 940 B 12 714 M 12 714 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 12 253 B 166 B 166 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
