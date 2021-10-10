Reliance Industries : Our intimation dated October 8, 2021 under Regulation 31A(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

|
October 10, 2021
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Mumbai 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
|
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Ref.: Our intimation dated October 8, 2021 under Regulation 31A(8) of SEBI
(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
We refer to our above mentioned letter intimating the approval granted by BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. BSE Limited, while granting such approval had inadvertently mentioned Promoters' holding post reclassification as 324,57,96,291 equity shares instead of 332,27,48,048 equity shares which was later on rectified by BSE Limited vide its email dated October 9, 2021. Copy of the email dated October 9, 2021 of BSE Limited is attached for information.
We request you to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary
and Compliance Officer
|
Encl: as above
|
|
Copy to:
|
|
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|
Singapore Stock Exchange
|
35A Boulevard, Joseph II
|
2 Shenton Way,
|
L-1840 Luxembourg
|
#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
|
|
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
From: Chinmayee Kanolkar <Chinmayee.Kanolkar@bseindia.com>
Sent: 09 October 2021 14:34
To: Savithri Parekh <Savithri.Parekh@ril.com>
Cc: Abhijit Pai <abhijit.pai@bseindia.com>; Netra Sahani <netra.sahani@bseindia.com>; Shyam
Bhagirath <shyam.bhagirath@bseindia.com>; Mangalam Iyer <Mangalam.Iyer@bseindia.com>;
Priyanka Chaurasia <Priyanka.Chaurasia@bseindia.com>; Harshad Naik
<Harshad.Naik@bseindia.com>; Tanvi Patwardhan <Tanvi.Patwardhan@bseindia.com>; Shweta
Narayanan <Shweta.Narayanan@bseindia.com>
Subject: [External]Approval letter for Reclassification Application - Reliance Industries Limited
To,
The Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer Reliance Industries Limited
Maker Chambers IV, 3rd Floor, 222 Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400021
Sub: Approval letter for Reclassification of Shareholders under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Dear Madam,
We refer to your application dated August 22, 2021 seeking Reclassification of Promoter Shareholder under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The Exchange is pleased to approve your application for Reclassification of Promoter Shareholders under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 based on submissions made by the company.
Entities mentioned in Annexure 1 shall be classified as public shareholders.
The summary of the Shareholding Pre-Reclassification & Post-Reclassification is as follows:
|
Quarter
|
Promoter Holding
|
Public Holding
|
|
|
|
|
Shares Held
|
Percentage
|
Shares Held
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-Reclassification
|
332,31,14,981
|
50.59
|
324,57,96,291
|
49.41
|
|
Post-
|
|
|
|
|
Reclassification
|
332,27,48,048
|
50.58
|
324,61,63,224
|
49.42
This email may be forwarded to the depositories and your RTA for necessary action at their end.
Encl.Annexure 1 - Details of Outgoing Promoters
Annexure 1 - Details of Outgoing Promoters
ANNEXURE I
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of the Outgoing Promoters
|
No. of shares
|
% Holding
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited
|
3,66,933
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
3,66,933
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
Regards,
Chinmayee Kanolkar
Deputy Manager
Listing Compliance
BSE Limited
P J Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai -400001, India
Phone (Direct) : 22 22728103
