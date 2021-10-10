Reliance Industries : Our intimation dated October 8, 2021 under Regulation 31A(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

October 10, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1 Dear Sirs, Ref.: Our intimation dated October 8, 2021 under Regulation 31A(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 We refer to our above mentioned letter intimating the approval granted by BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. BSE Limited, while granting such approval had inadvertently mentioned Promoters' holding post reclassification as 324,57,96,291 equity shares instead of 332,27,48,048 equity shares which was later on rectified by BSE Limited vide its email dated October 9, 2021. Copy of the email dated October 9, 2021 of BSE Limited is attached for information. We request you to kindly take the same on record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Reliance Industries Limited Savithri Parekh Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Encl: as above Copy to: The Luxembourg Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Exchange 35A Boulevard, Joseph II 2 Shenton Way, L-1840 Luxembourg #19- 00 SGX Centre 1, Singapore 068804 Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

From: Chinmayee Kanolkar <Chinmayee.Kanolkar@bseindia.com> Sent: 09 October 2021 14:34 To: Savithri Parekh <Savithri.Parekh@ril.com> Subject: Approval letter for Reclassification Application - Reliance Industries Limited To, The Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer Reliance Industries Limited Sub: Approval letter for Reclassification of Shareholders under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Dear Madam, We refer to your application dated August 22, 2021 seeking Reclassification of Promoter Shareholder under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Exchange is pleased to approve your application for Reclassification of Promoter Shareholders under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 based on submissions made by the company. Entities mentioned in Annexure 1 shall be classified as public shareholders.

The summary of the Shareholding Pre-Reclassification & Post-Reclassification is as follows: Quarter Promoter Holding Public Holding Shares Held Percentage Shares Held Percentage Pre-Reclassification 332,31,14,981 50.59 324,57,96,291 49.41 Post- Reclassification 332,27,48,048 50.58 324,61,63,224 49.42 This email may be forwarded to the depositories and your RTA for necessary action at their end. Encl.Annexure 1 - Details of Outgoing Promoters Annexure 1 - Details of Outgoing Promoters ANNEXURE I Sr. No. Name of the Outgoing Promoters No. of shares % Holding 1. Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited 3,66,933 0.01 TOTAL 3,66,933 0.01