    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Our intimation dated October 8, 2021 under Regulation 31A(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

10/10/2021 | 11:22am EDT
October 10, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1

Dear Sirs,

Ref.: Our intimation dated October 8, 2021 under Regulation 31A(8) of SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We refer to our above mentioned letter intimating the approval granted by BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. BSE Limited, while granting such approval had inadvertently mentioned Promoters' holding post reclassification as 324,57,96,291 equity shares instead of 332,27,48,048 equity shares which was later on rectified by BSE Limited vide its email dated October 9, 2021. Copy of the email dated October 9, 2021 of BSE Limited is attached for information.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary

and Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A Boulevard, Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

From: Chinmayee Kanolkar <Chinmayee.Kanolkar@bseindia.com>

Sent: 09 October 2021 14:34

To: Savithri Parekh <Savithri.Parekh@ril.com>

Cc: Abhijit Pai <abhijit.pai@bseindia.com>; Netra Sahani <netra.sahani@bseindia.com>; Shyam

Bhagirath <shyam.bhagirath@bseindia.com>; Mangalam Iyer <Mangalam.Iyer@bseindia.com>;

Priyanka Chaurasia <Priyanka.Chaurasia@bseindia.com>; Harshad Naik

<Harshad.Naik@bseindia.com>; Tanvi Patwardhan <Tanvi.Patwardhan@bseindia.com>; Shweta

Narayanan <Shweta.Narayanan@bseindia.com>

Subject: [External]Approval letter for Reclassification Application - Reliance Industries Limited

The e-mail below is from an external source. Please do not open attachments or click links from an unknown or suspicious origin.

To,

The Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer Reliance Industries Limited

Maker Chambers IV, 3rd Floor, 222 Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400021

Sub: Approval letter for Reclassification of Shareholders under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Madam,

We refer to your application dated August 22, 2021 seeking Reclassification of Promoter Shareholder under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Exchange is pleased to approve your application for Reclassification of Promoter Shareholders under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 based on submissions made by the company.

Entities mentioned in Annexure 1 shall be classified as public shareholders.

The summary of the Shareholding Pre-Reclassification & Post-Reclassification is as follows:

Quarter

Promoter Holding

Public Holding

Shares Held

Percentage

Shares Held

Percentage

Pre-Reclassification

332,31,14,981

50.59

324,57,96,291

49.41

Post-

Reclassification

332,27,48,048

50.58

324,61,63,224

49.42

This email may be forwarded to the depositories and your RTA for necessary action at their end.

Encl.Annexure 1 - Details of Outgoing Promoters

Annexure 1 - Details of Outgoing Promoters

ANNEXURE I

Sr. No.

Name of the Outgoing Promoters

No. of shares

% Holding

1.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited

3,66,933

0.01

TOTAL

3,66,933

0.01

Regards,

Chinmayee Kanolkar

Deputy Manager

Listing Compliance

BSE Limited

P J Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai -400001, India

Phone (Direct) : 22 22728103

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 15:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
