Reliance Industries : Payment of interest and redemption proceeds to the holders of NCDs – PPD Series 2

October 5, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Sub: Payment of interest and redemption proceeds to the holders of Unsecured

Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series 2 (ISIN - INE110L08029)

BSE- Scrip Code: 946866; NSE - RIL 8.95% 2020 Sr. 2

Ref: Submission under Regulation 57(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of

India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

We confirm that the interest and redemption proceeds on the Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series 2 (ISIN - INE110L08029) have been duly paid to all the holders on due date i.e. October 05, 2020.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

