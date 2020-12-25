Reliance Industries : Payment of interest and redemption proceeds to the holders of NCDs – PPD Serie

|
|
December 24, 2020
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Exchange Plaza
|
Dalal Street
|
Plot No. C/1, G Block
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
|
Bandra (East)
|
|
Mumbai 400 051
Sub: Payment of interest and redemption proceeds to the holders of Unsecured
Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series F (ISIN - INE002A08526)
BSE- Scrip Code: 957176; NSE - RIL 7.07% 2020 PPD Series - F
Ref: Submission under Regulation 57(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sirs,
We confirm that the interest and redemption proceeds on the Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series F (ISIN - INE002A08526) have been duly paid to all the holders on due date i.e. December 24, 2020.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 10:26:02 UTC