RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Payment of interest to the holders of NCDs – PPD Series IB

12/13/2020 | 01:15pm EST
December 11, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Sub: Payment of interest to the holders of Unsecured Redeemable

Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series IB (ISIN - INE002A08567)

BSE- Scrip Code: 958438; NSE - RIL 8.65% 2028 (PPD Series 1B)

Ref: Submission under Regulation 57(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

We confirm that the interest on the Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series IB (ISIN - INE002A08567) has been duly paid to all the holders on due date i.e. December 11, 2020.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 18:14:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
