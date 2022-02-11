Log in
Reliance Industries : Presentation for Equity Shareholders and Creditors in relation to the Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Industries Limited & its shareholders and creditors and Reliance Syngas Limited & its shareholders and creditors

02/11/2022 | 01:38pm EST
Repurposing Gasification Assets - Unlocking Value on Path to Net Carbon Zero

February 2022

1

RIL - Positioning for a Net Carbon Zero Future

  1. RIL has set an ambitious target to achieve Net Carbon Zero by 2035
  2. Framework for reducing carbon footprint include
    • Migration from fossil energy to renewables
    • Maximizing sustainable materials and chemicals as part of portfolio
    • Carbon fixation, capture and utilisation
  4. Transition to Net Carbon Zero provides unique opportunity to unlock value through;
    • Repurposing of assets
    • Upgradation of configuration

RIL at an inflection point to re-configure legacy assets ahead of energy transition

2

Jamnagar - Existing Configuration

  1. In Jamnagar Phase III - the low value fuel streams (off-gases) were taken out from the fuel pool and used as feedstock to convert to high value petrochemicals
    • Built world's largest off-gas cracker - one of the lowest cost producer of ethylene in the world
  3. Repurposing fuels to olefins through ROGC created deficit in fuel pool at Jamnagar site
  4. Gasification was set up to produce syngas for energy needs of the complex, and provide a platform for future growth in high value chemicals
  5. Syngas as fuel has benefited Jamnagar complex
    • Reliable supply of energy with reduced volatility in energy costs
    • Produce one of the lowest cost H2 for captive consumption

Gasification has significantly enhanced energy security of the Jamnagar complex

3

Jamnagar - Path to De-carbonization

  1. Jamnagar energy demand is currently met through fossil fuels including syngas from the gasifiers
  2. Fossil fuel can be replaced by renewables, including solar, biomass-based fuel, H2 and changing steam drives to electric drives
  3. Jamnagar will progressively transition to renewables with battery energy storage system (BESS) to meet its electricity and steam demand
  4. Hydrogen demand will be met by green hydrogen produced through water electrolysis
  5. Carbon fixation, capture and utilisation

Paving the way for repurposing gasification assets to produce high value hydrogen and chemicals

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 18:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
