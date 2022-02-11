Reliance Industries : Presentation for Equity Shareholders and Creditors in relation to the Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Industries Limited & its shareholders and creditors and Reliance Syngas Limited & its shareholders and creditors

Repurposing Gasification Assets - Unlocking Value on Path to Net Carbon Zero
RIL - Positioning for a Net Carbon Zero Future
RIL has set an ambitious target to achieve Net Carbon Zero by 2035
Framework for reducing carbon footprint include
Migration from fossil energy to renewables
Maximizing sustainable materials and chemicals as part of portfolio
Carbon fixation, capture and utilisation
Transition to Net Carbon Zero provides unique opportunity to unlock value through;
Repurposing of assets
Upgradation of configuration
RIL at an inflection point to re-configure legacy assets ahead of energy transition
Jamnagar - Existing Configuration
In Jamnagar Phase III - the low value fuel streams (off-gases) were taken out from the fuel pool and used as feedstock to convert to high value petrochemicals
Built world's largest off-gas cracker - one of the lowest cost producer of ethylene in the world
Repurposing fuels to olefins through ROGC created deficit in fuel pool at Jamnagar site
Gasification was set up to produce syngas for energy needs of the complex, and provide a platform for future growth in high value chemicals
Syngas as fuel has benefited Jamnagar complex
Reliable supply of energy with reduced volatility in energy costs
Produce one of the lowest cost H2 for captive consumption
Gasification has significantly enhanced energy security of the Jamnagar complex
Jamnagar - Path to De-carbonization
Jamnagar energy demand is currently met through fossil fuels including syngas from the gasifiers
Fossil fuel can be replaced by renewables, including solar, biomass-based fuel, H2 and changing steam drives to electric drives
Jamnagar will progressively transition to renewables with battery energy storage system (BESS) to meet its electricity and steam demand
Hydrogen demand will be met by green hydrogen produced through water electrolysis
Carbon fixation, capture and utilisation
Paving the way for repurposing gasification assets to produce high value hydrogen and chemicals
