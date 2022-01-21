Log in
Reliance Industries : Press Release (Revised)

01/21/2022
January 21, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Revised Media Release - Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for quarter / nine months ended December 31, 2021

We refer to the Media Release filed earlier during the day on the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended December 31, 2021.

Please find attached a revised Media Release.

Request you to please take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A Boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

21st January 2022

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

ROBUST OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES

RECORD QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 209,823 CRORE, UP 52.2% Y-O-Y

RECORD QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AT 33,886 CRORE, UP 29.9% Y-O-Y

RECORD QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AFTER TAX AT 20,539 CRORE, UP 37.9% Y-O-Y

RECORD QUARTERLY REVENUE FOR DIGITAL SERVICES AT 25,200 CRORE, UP 6.4% Y-O-Y

EBITDA FOR DIGITAL SERVICES CROSSED 10,000 CRORE MARK FOR THE FIRST TIME

RELIANCE RETAIL DELIVERED A LANDMARK QUARTER WITH ALL TIME HIGH REVENUE AND EBITDA

ADDED OVER 80,000 PEOPLE TO ITS WORKFORCE DURING 9 MONTHS

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

: (+91 22) 2278 5000

Maker Chambers IV

Maker Chambers IV

Telefax

: (+91 22) 2278 5185

3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point

9th Floor, Nariman Point

Internet

:

www.ril.com; investor.relations@ril.com

Mumbai 400 021, India

Mumbai 400 021, India

CIN

:

L17110MH1973PLC019786

Page 1 of 30

STRATEGIC UPDATES (3Q FY22)

  • RIL signed MoU with the Government of Gujarat for a total investment of ₹ 5.955 lakh crore as part of Investment Promotion Activity for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022. These projects will create 10 lakh direct / indirect employment opportunities in the State. The above investment is aimed to make Gujarat net zero and carbon free over the span of 10 to 15 years to set up 100 GW Renewable Energy Power Plant and Green Hydrogen Eco-System development. RIL will develop an eco-system for assisting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and encourage entrepreneurs to embrace new technologies and innovations leading to captive use of Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen.
  • RIL successfully priced fixed rate senior unsecured notes for an aggregate amount of USD 4 billion - largest ever foreign currency bond issuance from India, across three tranches in compliance with

Regulation S and Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"). The proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be utilised primarily for refinancing of existing borrowings, in accordance with applicable law.

  • Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited ("RJIL"), a subsidiary of the Company has paid ₹ 30,791 crore (including accrued interest) to the Department of Telecom towards prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auctions of year 2014, 2015, 2016 and the spectrum acquired in year 2021 through trading of right to use with Bharti Airtel Limited. These liabilities were due in annual instalments from FY 2022-23 to 2034-2035 and carried interest rate between 9.30% to 10% p.a. with an average residual period of 7+ years. It is estimated that the above prepayments will result in interest cost savings of around ₹ 1,200 crore annually, at the current interest rates.

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

: (+91 22) 2278 5000

Maker Chambers IV

Maker Chambers IV

Telefax

: (+91 22) 2278 5185

3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point

9th Floor, Nariman Point

Internet

:

www.ril.com; investor.relations@ril.com

Mumbai 400 021, India

Mumbai 400 021, India

CIN

:

L17110MH1973PLC019786

Page 2 of 30

  • RIL received ₹ 26,465 crore towards second and final call of ₹ 628.50 per Rights Equity Shares (including a premium of ₹ 623.50 per share) during the quarter. RIL has received ₹ 53,011 crore in aggregate under the rights issue post receipt of the Second and Final Call from the shareholders and as on December 31, 2021, an amount of ₹ 113 crore was receivable towards call money. There is no deviation in use of proceeds from the objects stated in the Offer document for rights issue.
  • RIL and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC Ltd ("TA'ZIZ") have agreed to set up 'TA'ZIZ EDC & PVC', a world-scale chemical production partnership at the TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais (a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ)). The new joint-venture will construct and operate a Chlor-Alkali, Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) production facility, with an investment of more than USD 2 billion. The project builds on ADNOC and Reliance's long-standing strategic partnership and is Reliance's first investment in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.
  • During the Quarter, Reliance New Energy Limited ("RNEL"), (formerly known as Reliance New Energy Solar Limited) a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL:
    1. has signed definitive agreements (i) to acquire 100% shareholding in Faradion Limited ("Faradion") for an enterprise value of GBP 100 million and (ii) to invest GBP 25 million as growth capital to accelerate commercial roll out. Faradion is one of the leading global battery technology companies. The sodium-ion technology developed by Faradion provides a leading energy storage and battery solution which is safe, sustainable, provides high energy density and is significantly cost competitive.
    2. has acquired 25.16 % of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) (formerly

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited), a company listed on the BSE and NSE by way of subscription

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

: (+91 22) 2278 5000

Maker Chambers IV

Maker Chambers IV

Telefax

: (+91 22) 2278 5185

3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point

9th Floor, Nariman Point

Internet

:

www.ril.com; investor.relations@ril.com

Mumbai 400 021, India

Mumbai 400 021, India

CIN

:

L17110MH1973PLC019786

Page 3 of 30

to preferential offer and secondary purchase from the existing promoters for an aggregate consideration of ₹ 1,790 crore. RNEL will further acquire 4.47% which have been tendered in the open offer and 10.37% from existing promoters for a further aggregate consideration of ₹ 1,055 crore. RNEL will finally hold 40% in SWREL. SWREL is a one of the leading international EPC and O&M service provider in the solar sector and will complement Reliance's proven strength in digital technology, engineering and procurement and project execution.

  • Reliance Retail Ventures Limited ("Reliance Retail"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has invested USD 200 million for 25.8% stake on a fully diluted basis in Dunzo, India's leading quick commerce player. The capital will be used to further Dunzo's vision to be the largest quick commerce business in the country. Dunzo will enable instant delivery of essentials from a network of micro warehouses while also expanding its B2B business vertical to enable logistics for local merchants in Indian cities. Dunzo will also enable hyperlocal logistics for the retail stores operated by Reliance Retail, further adding onto Reliance Retail's omni-channel capabilities and facilitate last mile deliveries for
    JioMart's merchant network.
  • Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP ("REUHLP") a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of RIL, signed the agreements with Ensign Operating III, LLC ("Ensign"), a Delaware limited liability company to divest its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA. With this transaction, Reliance has divested all its shale gas assets and has exited from the shale gas business in North America.
  • Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited ("RIIHL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, entered into an agreement to acquire 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York, one of the premium

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

: (+91 22) 2278 5000

Maker Chambers IV

Maker Chambers IV

Telefax

: (+91 22) 2278 5185

3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point

9th Floor, Nariman Point

Internet

:

www.ril.com; investor.relations@ril.com

Mumbai 400 021, India

Mumbai 400 021, India

CIN

:

L17110MH1973PLC019786

Page 4 of 30

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
