May 29, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street
Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Please note that the Company executives will be participating in the following Institutional Investors' Meeting organised by third party:
Date
Type of Meeting/Event
Location
June 03, 2024
BofA 2024 India Conference
Mumbai
It is expected that the meeting with the investors will be on one-on-one basis. No unpublished price sensitive information is proposed to be shared / discussed in this one-on-one meeting.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Digitally signed by
SAVITHRI SAVITHRI PAREKH
Date: 2024.05.29
PAREKH 18:27:33 +05'30'
Savithri Parekh
Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Copy to:
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Exchange Limited
35A Boulevard Joseph II
4 Shenton Way, #02-01 SGX Centre 2,
L-1840 Luxembourg
Singapore 068807
