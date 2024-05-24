May 24, 2024

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please note that the Company executives will be participating in the following Institutional Investors' Meeting organised by third party:

Date

Type of Meeting/Event

Location

May 29, 2024

Citi's 2024 Macro & Pan-Asia Regional Conference

Virtual

It is expected that the meeting with the investors will be on one-on-one basis. No unpublished price sensitive information is proposed to be shared / discussed in this one-on-one meeting.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

SAVITHRI PAREKH

Digitally signed by

SAVITHRI PAREKH Date: 2024.05.24 18:44:32 +05'30'

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Copy to:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited

35A Boulevard Joseph II

4 Shenton Way, #02-01 SGX Centre 2,

L-1840 Luxembourg

Singapore 068807

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com,Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

