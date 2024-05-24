May 24, 2024 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please note that the Company executives will be participating in the following Institutional Investors' Meeting organised by third party:

Date Type of Meeting/Event Location May 29, 2024 Citi's 2024 Macro & Pan-Asia Regional Conference Virtual

It is expected that the meeting with the investors will be on one-on-one basis. No unpublished price sensitive information is proposed to be shared / discussed in this one-on-one meeting.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited