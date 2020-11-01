Log in
Reliance Industries : Q2 (FY 2020-21) Financial and Operational Performance of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

11/01/2020 | 01:35pm EST

30th October 2020

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2020

STRONG SEQUENTIAL REBOUND ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REVENUE WAS HIGHER BY 27.2% AT ` 128,385 CRORE

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY EBITDA GREW BY 7.9% TO ` 23,299 CRORE

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY PAT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEM AT ` 10,602 CRORE HIGHER BY 28%

CONSUMER BUSINESSES CONTRIBUTED 49.6% OF CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT EBITDA

RECORD QUARTERLY EBITDA FOR DIGITAL SERVICES AT ` 8,345 CRORE

ROBUST RECOVERY IN RETAIL EBITDA TO ` 2,006 CRORE HIGHER BY 85.9%

CAPITAL RAISE OF ` 152,056 CRORE IN JIO PLATFORMS LIMITED

CAPITAL RAISE OF ` 37,710 CRORE IN RELIANCE RETAIL VENTURES LIMITED

FIRST TELECOM OPERATOR OUTSIDE CHINA TO CROSS 400 MN SUBSCRIBERS IN A SINGLE

COUNTRY MARKET

ADDED IN EXCESS OF 30,000 TO ITS WORKFORCE

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

: (+91 22) 2278 5000

Maker Chambers IV

Maker Chambers IV

Telefax

: (+91 22) 2278 5185

3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point

9th Floor, Nariman Point

Internet

:

www.ril.com; investor.relations@ril.com

Mumbai 400 021, India

Mumbai 400 021, India

CIN

:

L17110MH1973PLC019786

STRATEGIC UPDATES

  • Jio Platforms Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, raised ₹ 152,056 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.
  • Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, raised ` 37,710 crore of investments from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA.
  • RRVL has entered into an agreement to acquire retail & wholesale business and the logistics & warehousing business of the Future Group for a consideration of ` 24,713 crore. This acquisition is subject to SEBI, CCI, NCLT, shareholders, creditors and other requisite approvals.
  • RRVL acquires majority stake in leading digital pharma market place "Netmeds" for a consideration of ~ ` 620 crore.
  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Jio Platforms Limited (Jio) along with its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation announced expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN. This work is intended to fast track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.
  • The Company supported job creation in the economy during the pandemic-impacted period and generated in excess of 30,000 new jobs during April - September 2020 in Consumer businesses and last mile delivery.

RESULTS AT A GLANCE (Q-O-Q)

CONSOLIDATED - RIL

  • Revenue for the quarter was ` 128,385 crore ($ 17.4 billion) higher by 27.2%
  • EBITDA before exceptional item for the quarter was ` 23,299 crore ($ 3.2 billion) higher by 7.9%
  • Net Profit before exceptional item for the quarter was ` 10,602 crore ($ 1.4 billion) higher by 28.0%
  • Cash Profit before exceptional item was ` 16,837 crore ($ 2.3 billion) higher by 20.9%
  • EPS before exceptional item was ` 14.8 per share, increased 14.9%

STANDALONE - RIL

  • Revenue for the quarter was ` 64,431 crore ($ 8.7 billion) higher by 23.3%
  • EBITDA before exceptional item for the quarter was ` 11,811 crore ($ 1.6 billion) higher by 4.0%
  • Net Profit before exceptional item for the quarter was ` 6,546 crore ($ 887 million) higher by 34.3%
  • Cash Profit before exceptional item for the quarter was ` 7,201 crore ($ 976 million) higher by 31.6%
  • Exports for the quarter was ` 34,501 crore ($ 4.7 billion) growth of 5.6%

CONSOLIDATED - JIO PLATFORMS LIMITED

  • Revenue including access revenues for the quarter was ` 21,708 crore ($ 2.9 billion) higher by 7.1%
  • EBITDA for the quarter was ` 7,971 crore ($ 1.1 billion) increase of 8.7 %
  • Net profit for the quarter was ` 3,020 crore ($ 409 million) growth of 19.8%
  • Total Customer base as on 30th Sept 2020 of 405.6 million, growth of 1.8%
  • ARPU during the quarter of ₹ 145.0 per subscriber per month as against ₹ 140.3 per subscriber per month in the trailing quarter
  • Total wireless data traffic during the quarter of 1,442 crore GB;1.5% growth

CONSOLIDATED - RELIANCE RETAIL

  • Revenue for the quarter was ` 41,100 crore ($ 5.6 billion) higher by 30.0%
  • EBITDA for the quarter was ` 2,006 crore ($ 272 million) higher by 85.9%
  • Net profit for the quarter was ₹ 973 crore ($ 132 million) higher by 125.8%
  • Cash Profit for the quarter was ₹ 1,408 crore ($ 191 million) higher by 77.3%
  • 11,931 operational physical stores; net addition of 125 stores during the quarter

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:34:00 UTC

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.99%174 945
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-53.25%137 925
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-35.82%65 610
BP PLC-58.31%51 283
NESTE OYJ44.04%39 980
PTT-29.55%28 417
