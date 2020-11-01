Reliance Industries : Q2 (FY 2020-21) Financial and Operational Performance of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)
11/01/2020 | 01:35pm EST
30
th October 2020
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 TH SEPTEMBER , 2020
STRONG SEQUENTIAL REBOUND ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REVENUE WAS HIGHER BY 27.2% AT ` 128,385 CRORE
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY EBITDA GREW BY 7.9% TO ` 23,299 CRORE
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY PAT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEM AT ` 10,602 CRORE HIGHER BY 28%
CONSUMER BUSINESSES CONTRIBUTED 49.6% OF CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT EBITDA
RECORD QUARTERLY EBITDA FOR DIGITAL SERVICES AT ` 8,345 CRORE
ROBUST RECOVERY IN RETAIL EBITDA TO ` 2,006 CRORE HIGHER BY 85.9%
CAPITAL RAISE OF ` 152,056 CRORE IN JIO PLATFORMS LIMITED
CAPITAL RAISE OF ` 37,710 CRORE IN RELIANCE RETAIL VENTURES LIMITED
FIRST TELECOM OPERATOR OUTSIDE CHINA TO CROSS 400 MN SUBSCRIBERS IN A SINGLE
COUNTRY MARKET
ADDED IN EXCESS OF 30,000 TO ITS WORKFORCE
Registered Office:
Corporate Communications
Telephone
: (+91 22) 2278 5000
Maker Chambers IV
Maker Chambers IV
Telefax
: (+91 22) 2278 5185
3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point
9th Floor, Nariman Point
Internet
:
www.ril.com ; investor.relations@ril.com
Mumbai 400 021, India
Mumbai 400 021, India
CIN
:
L17110MH1973PLC019786
Page 1 of 19
STRATEGIC UPDATES
Jio Platforms Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, raised ₹ 152,056 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, raised ` 37,710 crore of investments from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA.
RRVL has entered into an agreement to acquire retail & wholesale business and the logistics & warehousing business of the Future Group for a consideration of ` 24,713 crore. This acquisition is subject to SEBI, CCI, NCLT, shareholders, creditors and other requisite approvals.
RRVL acquires majority stake in leading digital pharma market place "Netmeds" for a consideration of ~ ` 620 crore.
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Jio Platforms Limited (Jio) along with its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation announced expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN. This work is intended to fast track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.
The Company supported job creation in the economy during the pandemic-impacted period and generated in excess of 30,000 new jobs during April - September 2020 in Consumer businesses and last mile delivery.
RESULTS AT A GLANCE (Q-O -Q)
CONSOLIDATED - RIL
Revenue for the quarter was ` 128,385 crore ($ 17.4 billion) higher by 27.2%
EBITDA before exceptional item for the quarter was ` 23,299 crore ($ 3.2 billion) higher by 7.9%
Net Profit before exceptional item for the quarter was ` 10,602 crore ($ 1.4 billion) higher by 28.0%
Cash Profit before exceptional item was ` 16,837 crore ($ 2.3 billion) higher by 20.9%
EPS before exceptional item was ` 14.8 per share, increased 14.9%
STANDALONE - RIL
Revenue for the quarter was ` 64,431 crore ($ 8.7 billion) higher by 23.3%
EBITDA before exceptional item for the quarter was ` 11,811 crore ($ 1.6 billion) higher by 4.0%
Net Profit before exceptional item for the quarter was ` 6,546 crore ($ 887 million) higher by 34.3%
Cash Profit before exceptional item for the quarter was ` 7,201 crore ($ 976 million) higher by 31.6%
Exports for the quarter was ` 34,501 crore ($ 4.7 billion) growth of 5.6%
C ONSOLIDATED - JIO PLATFORMS LIMITED
Revenue including access revenues for the quarter was ` 21,708 crore ($ 2.9 billion) higher by 7.1%
EBITDA for the quarter was ` 7,971 crore ($ 1.1 billion) increase of 8.7 %
Net profit for the quarter was ` 3,020 crore ($ 409 million) growth of 19.8%
Total Customer base as on 30 th Sept 2020 of 405.6 million, growth of 1.8%
ARPU during the quarter of ₹ 145.0 per subscriber per month as against ₹ 140.3 per subscriber per month in the trailing quarter
Total wireless data traffic during the quarter of 1,442 crore GB;1.5% growth
C ONSOLIDATED - RELIANCE RETAIL
Revenue for the quarter was ` 41,100 crore ($ 5.6 billion) higher by 30.0%
EBITDA for the quarter was ` 2,006 crore ($ 272 million) higher by 85.9%
Net profit for the quarter was ₹ 973 crore ($ 132 million) higher by 125.8%
Cash Profit for the quarter was ₹ 1,408 crore ($ 191 million) higher by 77.3%
11,931 operational physical stores; net addition of 125 stores during the quarter
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Sales 2021
6 069 B
81 422 M
81 422 M
Net income 2021
416 B
5 578 M
5 578 M
Net Debt 2021
870 B
11 672 M
11 672 M
P/E ratio 2021
32,0x
Yield 2021
0,33%
Capitalization
13 044 B
175 B
175 B
EV / Sales 2021
2,29x
EV / Sales 2022
1,95x
Nbr of Employees
195 618
Free-Float
50,9%
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Average target price
2 191,89 INR
Last Close Price
2 054,50 INR
Spread / Highest target
21,7%
Spread / Average Target
6,69%
Spread / Lowest Target
-35,8%
