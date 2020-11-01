Reliance Industries : Q2 (FY 2020-21) Financial and Operational Performance of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

30th October 2020

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2020

STRONG SEQUENTIAL REBOUND ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REVENUE WAS HIGHER BY 27.2% AT ` 128,385 CRORE

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY EBITDA GREW BY 7.9% TO ` 23,299 CRORE

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY PAT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEM AT ` 10,602 CRORE HIGHER BY 28%

CONSUMER BUSINESSES CONTRIBUTED 49.6% OF CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT EBITDA

RECORD QUARTERLY EBITDA FOR DIGITAL SERVICES AT ` 8,345 CRORE

ROBUST RECOVERY IN RETAIL EBITDA TO ` 2,006 CRORE HIGHER BY 85.9%

CAPITAL RAISE OF ` 152,056 CRORE IN JIO PLATFORMS LIMITED

CAPITAL RAISE OF ` 37,710 CRORE IN RELIANCE RETAIL VENTURES LIMITED

FIRST TELECOM OPERATOR OUTSIDE CHINA TO CROSS 400 MN SUBSCRIBERS IN A SINGLE

COUNTRY MARKET

ADDED IN EXCESS OF 30,000 TO ITS WORKFORCE

