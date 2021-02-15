Reliance Industries : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN- INE002A14GO9) on maturity

0

Reliance

Indust r ies Limited

February 15, 2021

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 001

Sub: Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN -INE002A14G09, Scrip Code- 719780) on maturity

Ref: Para 2.4 of Annexure II of Framework for listing of Commercial Paper dated October 22, 2019 issued by SEBI

Dear Sir/ Madam,

We confirm that the maturity proceeds of Commercial Papers (CP) bearing ISIN-INE002A14G09 has been duly paid to all the holders of the said CP on the maturity date i.e. February 15, 2021.

Kindly take the same on record.

Than king you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited ~~irekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Regd. Office: 3rd F1oor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 02 1, India

Phone#: +91 -22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN - L1 7 110MH1973PLC019786