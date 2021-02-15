Reliance Industries : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN- INE002A14GO9) on maturity

0
Reliance
Indust r ies Limited
February 15, 2021
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street
Mumbai 400 001
Sub: Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN -INE002A14G09, Scrip Code- 719780) on maturity
Ref: Para 2.4 of Annexure II of Framework for listing of Commercial Paper dated October 22, 2019 issued by SEBI
Dear Sir/ Madam,
We confirm that the maturity proceeds of Commercial Papers (CP) bearing ISIN-INE002A14G09 has been duly paid to all the holders of the said CP on the maturity date i.e. February 15, 2021.
Kindly take the same on record.
Than king you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited ~~irekh
Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Regd. Office: 3rd F1oor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 02 1, India
Phone#: +91 -22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN - L1 7 110MH1973PLC019786
