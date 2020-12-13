Reliance Industries : Receipt of third tranche from the holders of NCDs_ PPD Series IA

|
December 11, 2020
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East)
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code :
Issue Description:
958437
RIL Partly Paid-up 8.70% 2028
PPD Series IA
Subject: Receipt of third tranche from the holders of Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series IA (PPD Series IA) (ISIN- INE002A08583) (Face Value of Rs. 10,00,000 /- each)
Dear Sirs,
We confirm that the Company has received payment of third tranche from all the holders of PPD Series IA, on due date i.e. December 11, 2020.
After the receipt of third tranche from the holders of PPD Series IA, the paid-up value of PPD Series IA has increased from Rs. 4,00,000 per Debenture to Rs. 6,00,000 per Debenture.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Cc:
National Securities Depository Limited
Central Depository Services (India) Limited
Axis Trustee Services Limited - Debenture Trustee
KFin Technologies Private Limited
