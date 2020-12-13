Reliance Industries : Receipt of third tranche from the holders of NCDs_ PPD Series IA

December 11, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code : Issue Description: 958437 RIL Partly Paid-up 8.70% 2028 PPD Series IA

Subject: Receipt of third tranche from the holders of Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series IA (PPD Series IA) (ISIN- INE002A08583) (Face Value of Rs. 10,00,000 /- each)

Dear Sirs,

We confirm that the Company has received payment of third tranche from all the holders of PPD Series IA, on due date i.e. December 11, 2020.

After the receipt of third tranche from the holders of PPD Series IA, the paid-up value of PPD Series IA has increased from Rs. 4,00,000 per Debenture to Rs. 6,00,000 per Debenture.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Cc: National Securities Depository Limited Central Depository Services (India) Limited Axis Trustee Services Limited - Debenture Trustee KFin Technologies Private Limited

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786