Reliance Industries : Request for re-classification received from Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on July 23, 2021, considered the letter of RIIL and approved

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Request for re-classification received from Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited

CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF THE RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED HELD ON JULY 23, 2021

"RESOLVED THAT the Board do note letter dated July 23, 2021 received from Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited ("RIIL") seeking re-classification of its name from the category of 'promoter group' of the Company to 'public' and confirming that RIIL fulfils and shall continue to fulfil the conditions set out under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board do hereby approve re-classification of RIIL from the category of 'promoter group' of the Company to the 'public' as RIIL conforms to the conditions set out under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT necessary application(s) be made to the stock exchanges and/or to any other authority for their approval, as may be necessary to give effect to such re-classification and severally authorise Shri Nikhil R Meswani, Shri Hital R Meswani, Shri P M S Prasad, Executive Directors of the Company, Shri Alok Agarwal, Shri Srikanth Venkatachari, Shri L.V. Merchant, Shri K R Raja, Shri K. Sethuraman, Smt. Savithri Parekh, Ms. Geeta Fulwadaya, Executives of the Company, to sign applications, papers, documents etc. and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may, in their absolute discretion, deem necessary or desirable in order to give effect to the above resolution."

CERTIFIED TO BE TRUE

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary

and Compliance Officer

July 24, 2021

Mumbai

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786