Reliance Industries : Request for re-classification received from Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited

|
July 24 2021
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Mumbai 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
|
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Request for re-classification received from Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited
-
The Company has received a letter dated July 23, 2021 from Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited ("RIIL") seeking re-classification of its name from the category of 'promoter group' of the Company to 'public' in terms of Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and confirming that RIIL fulfils and shall continue to fulfil the conditions set out under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
-
The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on July 23, 2021, considered the letter of RIIL and approved re-classification of RIIL from the category of 'promoter group' of the Company to 'public' as RIIL conforms to the conditions set out under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Certified true copy of the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company in this regard is enclosed.
-
RIIL holds 3,44,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and 22,933 partly paid-up equity shares on which Rs. 5/- per equity share is paid-up of the Company, which in aggregate represents 0.006% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company and 0.005% of the total voting rights of the Company.
Kindly take note of the above.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
Encl.: as above
|
|
Copy to:
|
|
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|
Singapore Stock Exchange
|
35A boulevard Joseph II
|
2 Shenton Way, #19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
|
L-1840 Luxembourg
|
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF THE RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED HELD ON JULY 23, 2021
"RESOLVED THAT the Board do note letter dated July 23, 2021 received from Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited ("RIIL") seeking re-classification of its name from the category of 'promoter group' of the Company to 'public' and confirming that RIIL fulfils and shall continue to fulfil the conditions set out under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board do hereby approve re-classification of RIIL from the category of 'promoter group' of the Company to the 'public' as RIIL conforms to the conditions set out under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT necessary application(s) be made to the stock exchanges and/or to any other authority for their approval, as may be necessary to give effect to such re-classification and severally authorise Shri Nikhil R Meswani, Shri Hital R Meswani, Shri P M S Prasad, Executive Directors of the Company, Shri Alok Agarwal, Shri Srikanth Venkatachari, Shri L.V. Merchant, Shri K R Raja, Shri K. Sethuraman, Smt. Savithri Parekh, Ms. Geeta Fulwadaya, Executives of the Company, to sign applications, papers, documents etc. and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may, in their absolute discretion, deem necessary or desirable in order to give effect to the above resolution."
CERTIFIED TO BE TRUE
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary
and Compliance Officer
July 24, 2021
Mumbai
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
Disclaimer
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 03:47:07 UTC.