Reliance Industries : Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Industries Limited & its Shareholders and Creditors and Reliance Syngas Limited & its Shareholders and Creditors

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") - Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Industries Limited & its Shareholders and Creditors and Reliance Syngas Limited & its Shareholders and Creditors

The Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board") on November 24, 2021, has decided to implement a Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 between (i) Reliance Industries Limited ('the Company' / 'RIL') and its shareholders and creditors; and (ii) Reliance Syngas Limited ('RSL') and its shareholders and creditors ('the Scheme').

RSL is a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 on November 1, 2021. The Company has invested Rs.10,00,000 in cash in 100,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each of RSL. RSL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The equity shares of RSL are not listed on any Stock Exchanges. RSL is yet to commence its business operations.

The Scheme inter alia provides for transfer of Gasification Undertaking (as defined in the Scheme) of the Company to RSL as a going concern on slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration equal to the carrying value of Gasification Undertaking as on the Appointed Date. The Appointed Date of the Scheme of Arrangement would be March 31, 2022 or such other date as may be determined by the board of directors of the Company and RSL.

Rationale for the Scheme is as under:

The Gasification Undertaking produces syngas to meet the energy requirements at Jamnagar as refinery off-gases which earlier served as fuel were repurposed into feedstock for the Refinery Off Gas Cracker (ROGC). This enables production of olefins at competitive capital and operating costs. Syngas as a fuel ensures reliability of supply and helps reduce volatility in the energy costs. Syngas is also used to produce Hydrogen for consumption in the Jamnagar refinery. RIL targets to have a portfolio which is fully re-cyclable, sustainable and net carbon zero. This will be achieved by transitioning to high value materials and chemicals with renewables as the source of meeting its energy requirements. As RIL progressively transitions to renewables as its primary source of energy, more syngas will become available for upgradation to high value chemicals including C1 chemicals and Hydrogen. Further, carbon di-oxide released during the process of

