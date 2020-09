--Silver Lake is in discussions to buy a stake worth about $1 billion in Reliance Industries Ltd.'s retail business, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

--Reliance Retail is hoping to raise $5.7 billion by selling about 10% in new shares and Silver Lake's potential investment would value Reliance Retail at about $57 billion, the FT report said.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/3bujXJB

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com