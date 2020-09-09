Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Industries : Silver Lake to invest $1 billion in Reliance's retail arm

09/09/2020 | 12:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad

Reliance Industries Ltd said on Wednesday U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners would buy a 1.75% stake in its retail arm for 75 billion rupees ($1.02 billion), as the Indian conglomerate bolsters its retail presence in the country.

Reliance, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has been aggressively building its retail business as it looks to attract potential investors over the next few quarters.

Silver Lake's investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of 4.21 trillion rupees, the company said in a regulatory filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7de51cca-6592-4aa6-a06c-da43f7272cd5.pdf.

In a rapid expansion into India's largely unorganised retail sector, Reliance in August bought the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group for $3.38 billion.

In May, Reliance launched JioMart, an online grocery service in a move aimed at rivalling Amazon's local unit and Walmart's Flipkart in the huge Indian market.

Silver Lake, whose portfolio of companies includes Airbnb and social media firm Twitter Inc, has previously invested in Reliance's digital business as part of a fund-raising spree by Reliance that saw the conglomerate raise more than $20 billion from investors including Facebook Inc and Alphabet's Google.

Shares of Reliance rose as much as 1.5% after the announcement in a Mumbai market that was down 0.5% as of 0400 GMT.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.42% 2116.35 Delayed Quote.40.49%
SILVER 0.05% 26.6215 Delayed Quote.50.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 281 B 71 618 M 71 618 M
Net income 2021 414 B 5 613 M 5 613 M
Net Debt 2021 1 130 B 15 325 M 15 325 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 13 378 B 181 B 181 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 2 113,79 INR
Last Close Price 2 107,10 INR
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.49%181 367
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-45.29%165 239
BP PLC-45.19%70 660
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.80%66 955
NESTE OYJ48.23%41 737
PTT-20.45%32 777
