Reliance Industries : Silver Lake to invest $1 billion in Reliance's retail arm

Reliance, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has been aggressively building its retail business as it looks to attract potential investors over the next few quarters.

Silver Lake's investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of 4.21 trillion rupees, the company said in a regulatory filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7de51cca-6592-4aa6-a06c-da43f7272cd5.pdf.

In a rapid expansion into India's largely unorganised retail sector, Reliance in August bought the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group for $3.38 billion.

In May, Reliance launched JioMart, an online grocery service in a move aimed at rivalling Amazon's local unit and Walmart's Flipkart in the huge Indian market.

Silver Lake, whose portfolio of companies includes Airbnb and social media firm Twitter Inc, has previously invested in Reliance's digital business as part of a fund-raising spree by Reliance that saw the conglomerate raise more than $20 billion from investors including Facebook Inc and Alphabet's Google.

Shares of Reliance rose as much as 1.5% after the announcement in a Mumbai market that was down 0.5% as of 0400 GMT.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)