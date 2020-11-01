Reliance Industries : Statement of Deviation or Variation for proceeds of Rights Issue published in newspapers – Indian Express, Financial Express and Loksatta

Statement of Deviation/ Variation in utilization of funds raised
Name of listed entity
Reliance Industries Limited
Mode of Fund Raising
Rights Issue
Date of Raising Funds
June 11, 2020
Amount Raised
Rs. 13,281.05 crore (Refer Note 1 and 2)
Report ﬁled for Quarter ended
September 30, 2020
Monitoring Agency
Applicable
Monitoring Agency Name, if applicable
Axis Bank Limited
Is there a Deviation / Variation in use of funds raised
No
If yes, whether the same is pursuant to change in terms of a
Not Applicable
contract or objects, which was approved by the shareholders
If Yes, Date of shareholder Approval
Not Applicable
Explanation for Deviation / Variation
Not Applicable
Comments of the Audit Committee after review
No Comments
Comments of the auditors, if any
No Comments
Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table:
Amount of
Original
Modiﬁed
Original
Modiﬁed
Funds
Deviation/Variation
Remarks,
Object,
allocation,
for the quarter
Object
Allocation
Utilized
if any
if any
if any
according to
applicable object
Repayment/
Rs. 39,755.08
Rs. 13,281.05
The total funds raised
prepayment of all
crore
crore
from the Rights Issue till
or a portion of
September 30, 2020 is
certain borrowings
Not
Rs.13281,05,01,439.50
availed by the
Applicable
-
NIL
including an amount of
Company
Rs. 5,86,50,363 received
during the quarter ended
General corporate
Rs. 13,281.05
-
September 30, 2020
purposes
crore
(Refer notes below).
Deviation or variation could mean:
Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised or
Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed or
Change in terms of a contract referred to in the fund-raising document i.e. prospectus, letter of offer, etc.
Note 1:
No. of Equity
Price
Amount
Remarks
shares
(in Rs.)
(Rs. in crore)
Total Issue Size
42,26,26,894
1,257.00
53,124.20
Rights Equity Shares were issued as partly paid-up
and an amount of Rs. 314.25 (i.e. 25% of the Issue Price)
Funds received
42,24,40,258
314.25
#
per Rights Equity Share has been received on application
13,275.19
during quarter
(of which Rs. 2.50 towards face value of Rights Equity
ended June 30,
Share and Rs. 311.75 towards premium amount of Rights
2020
Equity Share). The schedule for payment of the balance
Funds received
1,86,636
314.25
5.86@
amount of Rs. 942.75 per Rights Equity Share is proposed
during quarter
as (i) Rs. 314.25 i.e. 25% in May 2021; and (ii) Rs. 628.50
ended September
i.e. the balance 50% in November 2021. The Board of the
30, 2020
Company would make the calls for this purpose.
(refer Note 2)
# Rounded off to two decimal places.
@ Total amount received during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 is Rs. 5,86,50,363.
Note 2:
1,86,636 Rights Equity Shares, kept in abeyance pursuant to an order passed by the Hon'ble Special Court constituted under the Special Court (Trial of Offences Relating to Transactions in Securities) Act, 1992, were allotted on July 29, 2020 to the eligible applicants in accordance with the order passed by the Hon'ble Special Court.
The entire funds raised by the Company through Rights Issue, including amount received during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, has been utilized for the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020.
For Reliance Industries Limited
Place : Mumbai
Sd/-
Savithri Parekh
Date : October 30, 2020
Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Ofﬁcer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:29:00 UTC