Reliance Industries : Statement of Deviation or Variation for proceeds of Rights Issue published in newspapers – Indian Express, Financial Express and Loksatta

Registered and Corporate Ofﬁce: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021

Telephone: +91 (22) 3555 5000; Facsimile: +91 (22) 2204 2268

E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com • Website: www.ril.com • Corporate Identity Number: L17110MH1973PLC019786

Statement of Deviation/ Variation in utilization of funds raised

Name of listed entity Reliance Industries Limited Mode of Fund Raising Rights Issue Date of Raising Funds June 11, 2020 Amount Raised Rs. 13,281.05 crore (Refer Note 1 and 2) Report ﬁled for Quarter ended September 30, 2020 Monitoring Agency Applicable Monitoring Agency Name, if applicable Axis Bank Limited Is there a Deviation / Variation in use of funds raised No If yes, whether the same is pursuant to change in terms of a Not Applicable contract or objects, which was approved by the shareholders If Yes, Date of shareholder Approval Not Applicable Explanation for Deviation / Variation Not Applicable Comments of the Audit Committee after review No Comments Comments of the auditors, if any No Comments

Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table:

Amount of Original Modiﬁed Original Modiﬁed Funds Deviation/Variation Remarks, Object, allocation, for the quarter Object Allocation Utilized if any if any if any according to applicable object Repayment/ Rs. 39,755.08 Rs. 13,281.05 The total funds raised prepayment of all crore crore from the Rights Issue till or a portion of September 30, 2020 is certain borrowings Not Rs.13281,05,01,439.50 availed by the Applicable - NIL including an amount of Company Rs. 5,86,50,363 received during the quarter ended General corporate Rs. 13,281.05 - September 30, 2020 purposes crore (Refer notes below).

Deviation or variation could mean:

Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised or Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed or Change in terms of a contract referred to in the fund-raising document i.e. prospectus, letter of offer, etc.

Note 1:

No. of Equity Price Amount Remarks shares (in Rs.) (Rs. in crore) Total Issue Size 42,26,26,894 1,257.00 53,124.20 Rights Equity Shares were issued as partly paid-up and an amount of Rs. 314.25 (i.e. 25% of the Issue Price) Funds received 42,24,40,258 314.25 # per Rights Equity Share has been received on application 13,275.19 during quarter (of which Rs. 2.50 towards face value of Rights Equity ended June 30, Share and Rs. 311.75 towards premium amount of Rights 2020 Equity Share). The schedule for payment of the balance Funds received 1,86,636 314.25 5.86@ amount of Rs. 942.75 per Rights Equity Share is proposed during quarter as (i) Rs. 314.25 i.e. 25% in May 2021; and (ii) Rs. 628.50 ended September i.e. the balance 50% in November 2021. The Board of the 30, 2020 Company would make the calls for this purpose. (refer Note 2)

# Rounded off to two decimal places.

@ Total amount received during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 is Rs. 5,86,50,363.

Note 2:

1,86,636 Rights Equity Shares, kept in abeyance pursuant to an order passed by the Hon'ble Special Court constituted under the Special Court (Trial of Offences Relating to Transactions in Securities) Act, 1992, were allotted on July 29, 2020 to the eligible applicants in accordance with the order passed by the Hon'ble Special Court.

The entire funds raised by the Company through Rights Issue, including amount received during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, has been utilized for the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020.