RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Reliance Industries : Statement of Deviation or Variation for proceeds of Rights Issue published in newspapers – Indian Express, Financial Express and Loksatta

11/01/2020 | 01:30pm EST

Registered and Corporate Ofﬁce: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021

Telephone: +91 (22) 3555 5000; Facsimile: +91 (22) 2204 2268

E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com • Website: www.ril.com • Corporate Identity Number: L17110MH1973PLC019786

Statement of Deviation/ Variation in utilization of funds raised

Name of listed entity

Reliance Industries Limited

Mode of Fund Raising

Rights Issue

Date of Raising Funds

June 11, 2020

Amount Raised

Rs. 13,281.05 crore (Refer Note 1 and 2)

Report ﬁled for Quarter ended

September 30, 2020

Monitoring Agency

Applicable

Monitoring Agency Name, if applicable

Axis Bank Limited

Is there a Deviation / Variation in use of funds raised

No

If yes, whether the same is pursuant to change in terms of a

Not Applicable

contract or objects, which was approved by the shareholders

If Yes, Date of shareholder Approval

Not Applicable

Explanation for Deviation / Variation

Not Applicable

Comments of the Audit Committee after review

No Comments

Comments of the auditors, if any

No Comments

Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table:

Amount of

Original

Modiﬁed

Original

Modiﬁed

Funds

Deviation/Variation

Remarks,

Object,

allocation,

for the quarter

Object

Allocation

Utilized

if any

if any

if any

according to

applicable object

Repayment/

Rs. 39,755.08

Rs. 13,281.05

The total funds raised

prepayment of all

crore

crore

from the Rights Issue till

or a portion of

September 30, 2020 is

certain borrowings

Not

Rs.13281,05,01,439.50

availed by the

Applicable

-

NIL

including an amount of

Company

Rs. 5,86,50,363 received

during the quarter ended

General corporate

Rs. 13,281.05

-

September 30, 2020

purposes

crore

(Refer notes below).

Deviation or variation could mean:

  1. Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised or
  2. Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed or
  3. Change in terms of a contract referred to in the fund-raising document i.e. prospectus, letter of offer, etc.

Note 1:

No. of Equity

Price

Amount

Remarks

shares

(in Rs.)

(Rs. in crore)

Total Issue Size

42,26,26,894

1,257.00

53,124.20

Rights Equity Shares were issued as partly paid-up

and an amount of Rs. 314.25 (i.e. 25% of the Issue Price)

Funds received

42,24,40,258

314.25

#

per Rights Equity Share has been received on application

13,275.19

during quarter

(of which Rs. 2.50 towards face value of Rights Equity

ended June 30,

Share and Rs. 311.75 towards premium amount of Rights

2020

Equity Share). The schedule for payment of the balance

Funds received

1,86,636

314.25

5.86@

amount of Rs. 942.75 per Rights Equity Share is proposed

during quarter

as (i) Rs. 314.25 i.e. 25% in May 2021; and (ii) Rs. 628.50

ended September

i.e. the balance 50% in November 2021. The Board of the

30, 2020

Company would make the calls for this purpose.

(refer Note 2)

# Rounded off to two decimal places.

@ Total amount received during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 is Rs. 5,86,50,363.

Note 2:

1,86,636 Rights Equity Shares, kept in abeyance pursuant to an order passed by the Hon'ble Special Court constituted under the Special Court (Trial of Offences Relating to Transactions in Securities) Act, 1992, were allotted on July 29, 2020 to the eligible applicants in accordance with the order passed by the Hon'ble Special Court.

The entire funds raised by the Company through Rights Issue, including amount received during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, has been utilized for the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020.

For Reliance Industries Limited

Place : Mumbai

Sd/-

Savithri Parekh

Date : October 30, 2020

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Ofﬁcer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:29:00 UTC

