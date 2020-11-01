Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds of Rights Issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 01:20pm EST

October 30, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds of Rights Issue

Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds, from the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020. A statement of deviation, stating that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is attached.

The entire funds raised by the Company through Rights Issue, including amount received during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, has been utilized for the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg 35A boulevard Joseph II

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore Stock Exchange

2 Shenton Way, #19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Statement of Deviation/ Variation in utilization of funds raised

Name of listed entity

Reliance Industries Limited

Mode of Fund Raising

Rights Issue

Date of Raising Funds

June 11, 2020

Amount Raised

Rs. 13,281.05 crore (Refer Note 1 and 2)

Report filed for Quarter ended

September 30, 2020

Monitoring Agency

Applicable

Monitoring Agency Name, if

Axis Bank Limited

applicable

Is there a Deviation / Variation in use

No

of funds raised

If yes, whether the same is pursuant

Not Applicable

to change in terms of a contract or

objects, which was approved by the

shareholders

If Yes, Date of shareholder Approval

Not Applicable

Explanation for Deviation / Variation

Not Applicable

Comments of the Audit Committee

No Comments

after review

Comments of the auditors, if any

No Comments

Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table

Original

Modified

Original

Modified

Funds

Amount of

Remarks, if any

Object

Object, if

Allocation

allocation, if

Utilized

Deviation/

any

any

Variation

for the

quarter

according

to

applicable

object

Repayment/

Not

Rs.

-

Rs.

NIL

The total funds raised

prepayment

Applicable

39,755.08

13,281.05

from the Rights Issue

of all or a

crore

crore

till

September

30,

portion of

2020

is

Rs

certain

13281,05,01,439.50

borrowings

including

an amount

availed by

of

Rs

5,86,50,363

the

received

during

the

Company

quarter

ended

General

Not

Rs.

-

September 30,2020

corporate

Applicable

13,281.05

(Refer notes below).

purposes

crore

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Deviation or variation could mean:

  1. Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised or
  2. Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed or
  3. Change in terms of a contract referred to in the fund-raising document i.e. prospectus, letter of offer, etc.

Note 1:

No of Equity

Price (in

Amount

Remarks

shares

Rs.)

(Rs in crore)

Total Issue Size

42,26,26,894

1,257.00

53,124.20

Rights Equity Shares were

issued as partly paid-up

Funds

received

42,24,40,258

314.25

13,275.19#

and an amount of Rs.

during

quarter

314.25 (i.e. 25% of the

ended

June 30,

Issue

Price)

per

Rights

2020

Equity

Share has

been

Funds

received

1,86,636

314.25

5.86@

received on application (of

during

quarter

which

Rs. 2.50

towards

ended September

face value of Rights Equity

30, 2020

Share

and

Rs.

311.75

(refer Note 2)

towards premium

amount

of Rights Equity Share).

The schedule for payment

of the balance amount of

Rs.

942.75

per

Rights

Equity Share is proposed

as (i) Rs. 314.25 i.e. 25%

in May 2021; and (ii) Rs.

628.50

i.e.

the

balance

50%

in November

2021.

The Board of the Company

would make the calls for

this purpose.

#Rounded off to two decimal places.

@Total amount received during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 is Rs. 5,86,50,363.

Note 2:

1,86,636 Rights Equity Shares, kept in abeyance pursuant to an order passed by the Hon'ble

Special Court constituted under the Special Court (Trial of Offences Relating to Transactions in Securities) Act, 1992, were allotted on July 29, 2020 to the eligible applicants in accordance with

the order passed by the Hon'ble Special Court.

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

The entire funds raised by the Company through Rights Issue, including amount received during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, has been utilized for the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020.

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary

and Compliance Officer

October 30, 2020

Mumbai

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:19:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
01:35pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Un-audited Q2 (FY 2020-21) Financial Results of Reliance J..
PU
01:35pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Q2 (FY 2020-21) Financial and Operational Performance of R..
PU
01:30pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Statement of Deviation or Variation for proceeds of Rights..
PU
01:30pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for th..
PU
01:20pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds..
PU
01:20pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds..
PU
01:20pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) ..
PU
01:20pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) ..
PU
09:21aMUKESH AMBANI : Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
RE
10/31EXCLUSIVE : Amazon tells India regulator its partner Future Retail is misleading..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 069 B 81 422 M 81 422 M
Net income 2021 416 B 5 578 M 5 578 M
Net Debt 2021 870 B 11 672 M 11 672 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 13 044 B 175 B 175 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 2 191,89 INR
Last Close Price 2 054,50 INR
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.99%174 945
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-53.25%137 925
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-35.82%65 610
BP PLC-58.31%51 283
NESTE OYJ44.04%39 980
PTT-29.55%28 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group