Reliance Industries : Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds of Rights Issue

October 30, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds of Rights Issue

Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds, from the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020. A statement of deviation, stating that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is attached.

The entire funds raised by the Company through Rights Issue, including amount received during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, has been utilized for the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020.