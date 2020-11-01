Reliance Industries : Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds of Rights Issue
11/01/2020 | 01:20pm EST
October 30, 2020
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds of Rights Issue
Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds, from the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020. A statement of deviation, stating that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is attached.
The entire funds raised by the Company through Rights Issue, including amount received during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, has been utilized for the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020.
Kindly acknowledge the receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Encl.: as above
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg 35A boulevard Joseph II
B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg
Singapore Stock Exchange
2 Shenton Way, #19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
