Reliance Industries : Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures

October 30, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 959417 Trading Symbol: RIL 7.20% 2023 Sr. K1 959418 RIL Repo+2.80% 2023 Sr. K2 959428 RIL 7.4% 2025 Sr L 959468 RIL 7.05% 2023 Sr. M1 959469 RIL 6.95% 2023 Sr. M2 959470 RIL 6.95% 2023 Sr. M3 959486 Reliance MIBOR+2.90% 2023 Sr N Dear Sirs,

Sub: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures

Pursuant to Regulation 52(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures, during half-year ended September 30, 2020, from the objects stated in the Disclosure Documents.

The entire money raised by the Company through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures has been utilized for the objects stated in the Disclosure Documents.

A statement confirming that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is attached.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Encl: a/a

