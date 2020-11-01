Reliance Industries : Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures

Log in
11/01/2020 | 01:20pm EST

October 30, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 959417

Trading Symbol: RIL 7.20% 2023 Sr. K1

959418

RIL Repo+2.80% 2023 Sr. K2

959428

RIL 7.4% 2025 Sr L

959468

RIL 7.05% 2023 Sr. M1

959469

RIL 6.95% 2023 Sr. M2

959470

RIL 6.95% 2023 Sr. M3

959486

Reliance MIBOR+2.90% 2023 Sr N

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures

Pursuant to Regulation 52(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures, during half-year ended September 30, 2020, from the objects stated in the Disclosure Documents.

The entire money raised by the Company through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures has been utilized for the objects stated in the Disclosure Documents.

A statement confirming that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is attached.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Encl: a/a

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Statement of Deviation or Variation

Name of listed entity

Reliance Industries Limited

Mode of Fund Raising

Private Placement

Type of instrument

Non-Convertible Debentures

Date of Raising Funds

Rs. 8,500 crore raised on April 17, 2020

Rs. 2,795 crore raised on April 27, 2020

Rs. 10,060 crore raised on May 13, 2020

Rs. 3,600 crore raised on May 19, 2020

Amount Raised

Rs. 8,500 crore raised on April 17, 2020

Rs. 2,795 crore raised on April 27, 2020

Rs. 10,060 crore raised on May 13, 2020

Rs. 3,600 crore raised on May 19, 2020

Report filed for half-year ended

September 30, 2020

Is there a Deviation / Variation in use

No

of funds raised?

Whether any approval is required to

Not Applicable

vary the objects of the issue stated

in the prospectus/ offer document?

If Yes, details of the approval so

Not Applicable

required?

Date of approval

Not Applicable

Explanation for Deviation / Variation

Not Applicable

Comments of the Audit Committee

No Comments

after review

Comments of the auditors, if any

Not Applicable as there is no deviation

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table

Original

Modified

Original

Modified

Funds

Amount of

Remarks, if any

Object

Object, if

Allocation

allocation, if

Utilized

Deviation/

any

any

Variation

for the half

year

according

to

applicable

object (INR

crore and in

%)

Not Applicable

Deviation could mean:

  1. Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised
  2. Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed

The entire money raised by the Company through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures has been utilized for the objects stated in the Disclosure Documents.

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary

and Compliance Officer

October 30, 2020

Mumbai

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

