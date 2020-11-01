Reliance Industries : Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures

|
October 30, 2020
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block
|
Dalal Street
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Mumbai 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 959417
|
Trading Symbol: RIL 7.20% 2023 Sr. K1
|
959418
|
RIL Repo+2.80% 2023 Sr. K2
|
959428
|
RIL 7.4% 2025 Sr L
|
959468
|
RIL 7.05% 2023 Sr. M1
|
959469
|
RIL 6.95% 2023 Sr. M2
|
959470
|
RIL 6.95% 2023 Sr. M3
|
959486
|
Reliance MIBOR+2.90% 2023 Sr N
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Sub: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures
Pursuant to Regulation 52(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds raised through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures, during half-year ended September 30, 2020, from the objects stated in the Disclosure Documents.
The entire money raised by the Company through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures has been utilized for the objects stated in the Disclosure Documents.
A statement confirming that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is attached.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Encl: a/a
|
Statement of Deviation or Variation
|
|
|
Name of listed entity
|
Reliance Industries Limited
|
|
|
Mode of Fund Raising
|
Private Placement
|
|
|
Type of instrument
|
Non-Convertible Debentures
|
|
|
Date of Raising Funds
|
Rs. 8,500 crore raised on April 17, 2020
|
|
Rs. 2,795 crore raised on April 27, 2020
|
|
Rs. 10,060 crore raised on May 13, 2020
|
|
Rs. 3,600 crore raised on May 19, 2020
|
|
|
Amount Raised
|
Rs. 8,500 crore raised on April 17, 2020
|
|
Rs. 2,795 crore raised on April 27, 2020
|
|
Rs. 10,060 crore raised on May 13, 2020
|
|
Rs. 3,600 crore raised on May 19, 2020
|
|
|
Report filed for half-year ended
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Is there a Deviation / Variation in use
|
No
|
of funds raised?
|
|
|
|
Whether any approval is required to
|
Not Applicable
|
vary the objects of the issue stated
|
|
in the prospectus/ offer document?
|
|
|
|
If Yes, details of the approval so
|
Not Applicable
|
required?
|
|
|
|
Date of approval
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
Explanation for Deviation / Variation
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
Comments of the Audit Committee
|
No Comments
|
after review
|
|
|
|
Comments of the auditors, if any
|
Not Applicable as there is no deviation
|
|
Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table
|
Original
|
Modified
|
Original
|
Modified
|
Funds
|
Amount of
|
Remarks, if any
|
Object
|
Object, if
|
Allocation
|
allocation, if
|
Utilized
|
Deviation/
|
|
|
any
|
|
any
|
|
Variation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the half
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
according
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
object (INR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crore and in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
Deviation could mean:
-
Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised
-
Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed
The entire money raised by the Company through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures has been utilized for the objects stated in the Disclosure Documents.
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary
and Compliance Officer
October 30, 2020
Mumbai
