Reliance Industries : Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32

January 21, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Scrip Code: 500325
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Sub: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds of Rights Issue

Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds, from the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020. A statement confirming that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is attached.

Out of the total funds received as on December 31, 2021, Rs. 5.19 crore was held in the monitoring agency account and was yet to be utilized. The balance amount of Rs. 52,865.42 crore has been utilized for the objects as stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company dated May 15, 2020.

