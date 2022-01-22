Reliance Industries : Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
01/22/2022 | 11:04am EST
January 21, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds of Rights Issue
Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds, from the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020. A statement confirming that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is attached.
Out of the total funds received as on December 31, 2021, Rs. 5.19 crore was held in the monitoring agency account and was yet to be utilized. The balance amount of Rs. 52,865.42 crore has been utilized for the objects as stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company dated May 15, 2020.
Kindly acknowledge the receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Encl: as above
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange 35A boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg
Singapore Stock Exchange
2 Shenton Way,
#19-00 SGX Centre 1,
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 16:03:01 UTC.