Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/21 07:09:12 am
2477.85 INR   +0.02%
01/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
PU
01/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Monitoring Agency Report
PU
01/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Press Release (Revised)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32

01/22/2022 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 21, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds of Rights Issue

Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there is no deviation or variation in the use of proceeds, from the objects stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company, dated May 15, 2020. A statement confirming that there is no deviation or variation in the utilisation of these proceeds, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee, is attached.

Out of the total funds received as on December 31, 2021, Rs. 5.19 crore was held in the monitoring agency account and was yet to be utilized. The balance amount of Rs. 52,865.42 crore has been utilized for the objects as stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company dated May 15, 2020.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange 35A boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg

Singapore Stock Exchange

2 Shenton Way,

#19-00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Statement of Deviation/ Variation in utilization of funds raised

Name of listed entity

Reliance Industries Limited

Mode of Fund Raising

Rights Issue

Date of Raising Funds

December 7, 2021 (Being Second and Final Call Progression

Date)

Amount Raised

Rs. 52,870.61 crore (excluding interest) transferred to

monitoring agency account as of December 31, 2021

Report filed for Quarter ended

December 31, 2021

Monitoring Agency

Applicable

Monitoring Agency Name, if applicable

Axis Bank Limited

Is there a Deviation / Variation in use of

No

funds raised

If yes, whether the same is pursuant to

Not Applicable

change in terms of a contract or objects,

which was approved by the

shareholders

If Yes, Date of shareholder Approval

Not Applicable

Explanation for Deviation / Variation

Not Applicable

Comments of the Audit Committee after

No Comments

review

Comments of the auditors, if any

No Comments

Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table

Original

Modified

Original

Modified

Funds

Amount of

Remarks, if any

Object

Object, if

Allocation

allocation,

Utilized

Deviation/

any

if any

Variation for the

quarter

according to

applicable object

Repayment/

Not

Rs.

-

Rs.

NIL

1.

The

Company

has

prepayment of

Applicable

39,755.08

39,755.08

received

Rs.

all or a portion

crore

crore

53,010.92

crore in

of

certain

aggregate

till

borrowings

December

31,

2021.

availed by the

Of this an amount of

Company

Rs.

52,870.61

crore

General

Not

Rs.

Rs.

was transferred to the

corporate

Applicable

13,281.05

13,110.34

monitoring

agency

purposes

crore

crore

account

as

of

December 31, 2021.

2.

Of

the

amount

credited

to

the

monitoring

agency

account the Company

has

utilized

an

aggregate

of

Rs.52,865.42

crore

towards

the

stated

objects.

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

3. As on December 31, 2021, Rs.5.19 crore is lying unutilized in the

monitoring agency account.

4. The Company is yet to

receive Rs.113.29

crorefrom shareholders towards call money.

Note: Difference, if any, in the amounts is due to rounding-off of the figures to two decimal places

Deviation or variation could mean:

  1. Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised or
  2. Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed or
  3. Change in terms of a contract referred to in the fund-raising document i.e. prospectus, letter of offer, etc.

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Date: January 21, 2022

Place: Mumbai

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 16:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
01/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
PU
01/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Monitoring Agency Report
PU
01/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Press Release (Revised)
PU
01/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 2021 - 2022 Financial Presentation - Q3 Results 21, January | 2022
PU
01/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Financial performance for the quarter/nine months ended 31 Dec, 2021
PU
01/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Media Release - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolid..
PU
01/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the qu..
PU
01/21RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Media Release on the Q3 (FY 2021-22) Financial and Operational Perfo..
PU
01/21Reliance Industries 3Q Net Profit Rose on Year
DJ
01/21India's Reliance reports hefty profit on energy, retail boost
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 486 B 101 B 101 B
Net income 2022 594 B 7 986 M 7 986 M
Net Debt 2022 156 B 2 096 M 2 096 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 15 748 B 212 B 212 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 477,85 INR
Average target price 2 679,24 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.63%211 899
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION19.74%305 537
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.15%244 643
BP PLC15.66%101 654
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION13.22%78 137
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.49%43 522