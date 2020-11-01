Reliance Industries : Un-audited Q2 (FY 2020-21) Financial Results of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL)

October 30, 2020
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street
Mumbai 400 001
Sub: Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020
Dear Sirs,
This is with reference to the various commercial papers of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange.
Pursuant to Para 1.2 of Annexure II of Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/ 2019/115 dated October 22, 2019, as amended, pertaining to "Framework for listing of Commercial Paper", please find attached herewith:
-
The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020, duly approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on October 29, 2020; and
-
the Limited Review Report on the aforesaid un-audited financial results.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Encl.: As above
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:34:00 UTC