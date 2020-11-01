Reliance Industries : Un-audited Q2 (FY 2020-21) Financial Results of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL)

October 30, 2020

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 001

Sub: Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020

Dear Sirs,

This is with reference to the various commercial papers of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange.

Pursuant to Para 1.2 of Annexure II of Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/ 2019/115 dated October 22, 2019, as amended, pertaining to "Framework for listing of Commercial Paper", please find attached herewith:

The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020, duly approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on October 29, 2020; and the Limited Review Report on the aforesaid un-audited financial results.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Encl.: As above