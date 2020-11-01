Reliance Industries : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020

|
October 30, 2020
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East)
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code:
500325 / 890147
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020
In continuation of our letter dated October 22, 2020 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020, duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their respective meetings held today.
The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5:15 p.m. and concluded at 7:35 p.m.
Kindly acknowledge the receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Encl.: as above
Copy to:
Singapore Stock Exchange
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
2 Shenton Way, #19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg
Singapore 068804
35A boulevard Joseph II
B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
