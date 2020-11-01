Reliance Industries : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020 – Media Release
Sub: Media Release - Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020
Jio Platforms Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, raised ₹ 152,056 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, raised ` 37,710 crore of investments from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA.
RRVL has entered into an agreement to acquire retail & wholesale business and the logistics & warehousing business of the Future Group for a consideration of ` 24,713 crore. This acquisition is subject to SEBI, CCI, NCLT, shareholders, creditors and other requisite approvals.
RRVL acquires majority stake in leading digital pharma market place "Netmeds" for a consideration of ~ ` 620 crore.
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Jio Platforms Limited (Jio) along with its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation announced expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN. This work is intended to fast track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.
The Company supported job creation in the economy during the pandemic-impacted period and generated in excess of 30,000 new jobs during April - September 2020 in Consumer businesses and last mile delivery.
