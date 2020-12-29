Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Reliance Industries : Update on completion of acquisition of shares of IMG Reliance Limited

12/29/2020 | 11:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 29, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCE PP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Update on completion of acquisition of shares of IMG Reliance Limited

Further to the disclosure dated December 24, 2020 regarding acquisition of equity shares of IMG Reliance Limited (IMG-R) from IMG Singapore Pte. Ltd, please note that the Company has, on December 28, 2020, completed the acquisition of equity shares of IMG- R. Accordingly, IMG-R has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, the holding of the Company along with IMG-R in Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) is 65% and FSDL has become a subsidiary of the Company.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way,

35A boulevard Joseph II

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 04:58:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
01:04aReliance-BP consortium invites bidders for gas from KG D6 basin
RE
12/29RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update on completion of acquisition of shares of IMG Relia..
PU
12/29Sensex, Nifty end at all-time high on financials boost
RE
12/29Indian shares end at all-time high on financials boost
RE
12/29Indian shares extend rally as beaten-down banking stocks gain
RE
12/28Punjab warns farm protesters against telecom mast attacks
RE
12/28Indian shares end at all-time highs on financials boost
RE
12/28Indian shares hit record high on Reliance, HDFC Bank boost
RE
12/27RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : to Buy Out Partner's Stake in Sports Management JV
MT
12/25RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Payment of interest and redemption proceeds to the holders..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 243 B 71 448 M 71 448 M
Net income 2021 443 B 6 044 M 6 044 M
Net Debt 2021 398 B 5 424 M 5 424 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 12 635 B 172 B 172 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 2 193,85 INR
Last Close Price 1 990,05 INR
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD33.57%172 252
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.86%176 486
BP PLC-44.37%71 344
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.37%69 777
NESTE OYJ90.01%55 292
PTT-3.41%38 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ