Reliance Industries : Update on completion of acquisition of shares of IMG Reliance Limited

December 29, 2020
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCE PP
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Update on completion of acquisition of shares of IMG Reliance Limited
Further to the disclosure dated December 24, 2020 regarding acquisition of equity shares of IMG Reliance Limited (IMG-R) from IMG Singapore Pte. Ltd, please note that the Company has, on December 28, 2020, completed the acquisition of equity shares of IMG- R. Accordingly, IMG-R has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, the holding of the Company along with IMG-R in Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) is 65% and FSDL has become a subsidiary of the Company.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Stock Exchange
Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg
2 Shenton Way,
35A boulevard Joseph II
#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
