Reliance Industries : Update on completion of acquisition of shares of IMG Reliance Limited

December 29, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCE PP Dear Sirs,

Sub: Update on completion of acquisition of shares of IMG Reliance Limited

Further to the disclosure dated December 24, 2020 regarding acquisition of equity shares of IMG Reliance Limited (IMG-R) from IMG Singapore Pte. Ltd, please note that the Company has, on December 28, 2020, completed the acquisition of equity shares of IMG- R. Accordingly, IMG-R has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, the holding of the Company along with IMG-R in Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) is 65% and FSDL has become a subsidiary of the Company.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Copy to: The Luxembourg Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Exchange Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg 2 Shenton Way, 35A boulevard Joseph II #19- 00 SGX Centre 1, B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786