Reliance Industries : Analyst Meet - Goldman Sachs Virtual TechNet Conference Asia Pacific 2021

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the above mentioned Regulations we wish to inform you that the Company participated in the investor conference as given below:

Date Type of Meeting/Event Location May 27 2021 Goldman Sachs Virtual TechNet Conference Online (Virtual) Asia Pacific 2021

No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information was shared / discussed in the meeting with investors.

