Reliance Industries : Cancellation of Non-Convertible Debentures Bought-back / purchased by the Company
03/28/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
March 26, 2021
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Cancellation of Non-Convertible Debentures Bought-back / purchased by the Company
In terms of Part B of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that today, we have cancelled the following Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) which were bought by the Company, in accordance with the terms of issue of these NCDs.
ISIN
BSE CodeScrip
NSE DescriptionSecurity
No. of NCDs outstanding in the ISIN before Cancellation
No. of NCDs purchased
No. of NCDs outstanding in the ISIN after Cancellation
INE002A08534
958311
RIL 9.05% (PPD Series G)
2028
26,238
2,150
24,088
INE002A08542
958354
RIL 8.95% (PPD Series H)
2028
24,500
4,100
20,400
INE002A08666
958437
RIL Partly 8.70%
Paid-up 2028
(PPD Series lA)
25,000
3,000
22,000
INE002A08567
958438
RIL 8.65% (PPD Series IB)
2028
23,000
1,100
21,900
Total
98,738
10,350
88,388
