RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Cancellation of Non-Convertible Debentures Bought-back / purchased by the Company

03/28/2021
March 26, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Cancellation of Non-Convertible Debentures Bought-back / purchased by the Company

In terms of Part B of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that today, we have cancelled the following Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) which were bought by the Company, in accordance with the terms of issue of these NCDs.

ISIN

BSE CodeScrip

NSE DescriptionSecurity

No. of NCDs outstanding in the ISIN before Cancellation

No. of NCDs purchased

No. of NCDs outstanding in the ISIN after Cancellation

INE002A08534

958311

RIL 9.05% (PPD Series G)

2028

26,238

2,150

24,088

INE002A08542

958354

RIL 8.95% (PPD Series H)

2028

24,500

4,100

20,400

INE002A08666

958437

RIL Partly 8.70%

Paid-up 2028

(PPD Series lA)

25,000

3,000

22,000

INE002A08567

958438

RIL 8.65% (PPD Series IB)

2028

23,000

1,100

21,900

Total

98,738

10,350

88,388

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com,Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 17:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 105 B 70 266 M 70 266 M
Net income 2021 470 B 6 466 M 6 466 M
Net Debt 2021 414 B 5 699 M 5 699 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 12 665 B 174 B 174 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.47%184 557
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.00%255 660
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.27%212 383
BP PLC18.78%88 746
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.99%82 450
NESTE OYJ-18.39%49 194
