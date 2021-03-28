Reliance Industries : Cancellation of Non-Convertible Debentures Bought-back / purchased by the Company

March 26, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Dear Sirs,

Sub: Cancellation of Non-Convertible Debentures Bought-back / purchased by the Company

In terms of Part B of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that today, we have cancelled the following Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) which were bought by the Company, in accordance with the terms of issue of these NCDs.

ISIN BSE CodeScrip NSE DescriptionSecurity No. of NCDs outstanding in the ISIN before Cancellation No. of NCDs purchased No. of NCDs outstanding in the ISIN after Cancellation INE002A08534 958311 RIL 9.05% (PPD Series G) 2028 26,238 2,150 24,088 INE002A08542 958354 RIL 8.95% (PPD Series H) 2028 24,500 4,100 20,400 INE002A08666 958437 RIL Partly 8.70% Paid-up 2028 (PPD Series lA) 25,000 3,000 22,000 INE002A08567 958438 RIL 8.65% (PPD Series IB) 2028 23,000 1,100 21,900 Total 98,738 10,350 88,388

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

