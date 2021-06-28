Reliance Industries : Disclosure of voting result in respect of the 44th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) held on Thursday, June 24, 2021
06/28/2021 | 07:49am EDT
June 28, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure of Voting Result in respect of the 44th Annual General Meeting (Post
- IPO) of the Company held on Thursday, June 24, 2021
The details of voting result in respect of the 44th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of the Company held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 is enclosed in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, along with the Scrutinizer's Report on e-voting (remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting).
You are requested to take the same on record and disseminate on your website.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Stock Exchange
35A boulevard Joseph II
2 Shenton Way, #19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
L-1840 Luxembourg
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Total number of shareholders on record date (i.e., June 17, 2021 - cut-off date for voting purpose): No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy:
Promoters and Promoter Group:
Public:
No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing:
Promoters and Promoter Group:
Public:
Page 1 of 5
June 24, 2021 30 35 935
Not Applicable
48
32387*
Agenda-wise disclosure
The Mode of voting for all resolutions was remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting.
Resolution 1(a): To consider and adopt the audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon (Ordinary Resolution)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :
No
No. of shares held
No. of votes
% of Votes Polled
No. of Votes -
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against
on outstanding
favour on votes
Category
Mode of Voting
$, @
polled @
shares
in favour @
against @
polled
on votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
245 76 05 171
213 65 36 432
86.9357
212 57 62 836
1 07 73 596
99.4957
0.5043
Public- Institutions
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
#
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
245 76 05 171
213 65 36 432
86.9357
212 57 62 836
1 07 73 596
99.4957
0.5043
E-Voting
88 12 36 155
21 79 05 312
24.7272
21 78 70 670
34 642
99.9841
0.0159
Public- Non
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Institutions ##
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
88 12 36 155
21 79 05 312
24.7272
21 78 70 670
34 642
99.9841
0.0159
Total
654 94 41 300
556 50 41 718
84.9697
555 42 33 480
1 08 08 238
99.8058
0.1942
Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):
Yes
Page 2 of 5
Resolution 1(b): To consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the report of Auditors thereon (Ordinary Resolution)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :
No
No. of shares held
No. of votes
% of Votes Polled
No. of Votes -
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against
on outstanding
favour on votes
Category
Mode of Voting
$, @
polled @
shares
in favour @
against @
polled
on votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
245 76 05 171
213 65 36 432
86.9357
212 57 62 836
1 07 73 596
99.4957
0.5043
Public- Institutions
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
#
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
245 76 05 171
213 65 36 432
86.9357
212 57 62 836
1 07 73 596
99.4957
0.5043
E-Voting
88 12 36 155
21 79 05 771
24.7273
21 78 71 330
34 441
99.9842
0.0158
Public- Non
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Institutions ##
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
88 12 36 155
21 79 05 771
24.7273
21 78 71 330
34 441
99.9842
0.0158
Total
654 94 41 300
556 50 42 177
84.9697
555 42 34 140
1 08 08 037
99.8058
0.1942
Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):
Yes
Resolution 2: To declare a dividend on equity shares (Ordinary Resolution)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :
No
No. of shares held
No. of votes
% of Votes Polled
No. of Votes -
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against
Category
Mode of Voting
on outstanding
favour on votes
$, @
polled @
shares
in favour @
against @
polled
on votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
245 76 05 171
217 52 97 380
88.5129
217 52 97 380
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public- Institutions
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
#
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
245 76 05 171
217 52 97 380
88.5129
217 52 97 380
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
88 12 36 155
21 79 10 043
24.7278
21 78 76 248
33 795
99.9845
0.0155
Public- Non
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Institutions ##
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
88 12 36 155
21 79 10 043
24.7278
21 78 76 248
33 795
99.9845
0.0155
Total
654 94 41 300
560 38 07 397
85.5616
560 37 73 602
33 795
99.9994
0.0006
Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):
Yes
Page 3 of 5
Resolution 3: To appoint Shri Nikhil R. Meswani, who retires by rotation as a Director (Ordinary Resolution)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :
No
No. of shares held
No. of votes
% of Votes Polled
No. of Votes -
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against
Category
Mode of Voting
on outstanding
favour on votes
$, @
polled @
shares
in favour @
against @
polled
on votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
245 76 05 171
217 44 59 442
88.4788
160 55 45 864
56 89 13 578
73.8366
26.1634
Public- Institutions
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
#
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
245 76 05 171
217 44 59 442
88.4788
160 55 45 864
56 89 13 578
73.8366
26.1634
E-Voting
88 12 36 155
21 79 03 622
24.7270
21 78 12 815
90 807
99.9583
0.0417
Public- Non
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Institutions ##
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
88 12 36 155
21 79 03 622
24.7270
21 78 12 815
90 807
99.9583
0.0417
Total
654 94 41 300
560 29 63 038
85.5487
503 39 58 653
56 90 04 385
89.8446
10.1554
Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):
Yes
Resolution 4:
To appoint Shri Pawan Kumar Kapil, who retires by rotation as a Director (Ordinary Resolution)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :
No
No. of shares held
No. of votes
% of Votes Polled
No. of Votes -
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against
Category
Mode of Voting
on outstanding
favour on votes
$, @
polled @
shares
in favour @
against @
polled
on votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
245 76 05 171
217 44 59 443
88.4788
161 58 91 624
55 85 67 819
74.3123
25.6877
Public- Institutions
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
#
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
245 76 05 171
217 44 59 443
88.4788
161 58 91 624
55 85 67 819
74.3123
25.6877
E-Voting
88 12 36 155
21 79 00 086
24.7266
21 78 11 250
88 836
99.9592
0.0408
Public- Non
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Institutions ##
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
88 12 36 155
21 79 00 086
24.7266
21 78 11 250
88 836
99.9592
0.0408
Total
654 94 41 300
560 29 59 503
85.5487
504 43 02 848
55 86 56 655
90.0293
9.9707
Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):
Yes
Page 4 of 5
Resolution 5: To re-appoint Dr. Shumeet Banerji as an Independent Director (Special Resolution)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :
No
No. of shares held
No. of votes
% of Votes Polled
No. of Votes -
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against
Category
Mode of Voting
on outstanding
favour on votes
$, @
polled @
shares
in favour @
against @
polled
on votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
245 76 05 171
214 95 18 474
87.4639
190 95 36 193
23 99 82 281
88.8355
11.1645
Public- Institutions
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
#
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
245 76 05 171
214 95 18 474
87.4639
190 95 36 193
23 99 82 281
88.8355
11.1645
E-Voting
88 12 36 155
21 78 99 765
24.7266
21 78 22 901
76 864
99.9647
0.0353
Public- Non
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Institutions ##
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
88 12 36 155
21 78 99 765
24.7266
21 78 22 901
76 864
99.9647
0.0353
Total
654 94 41 300
557 80 18 213
85.1678
533 79 59 068
24 00 59 145
95.6963
4.3037
Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):
Yes
Resolution 6:
To ratify the remuneration of Cost Auditors for the financial year ending March 31, 2022 (Ordinary Resolution)
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :
No
No. of shares held
No. of votes
% of Votes Polled
No. of Votes -
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against
Category
Mode of Voting
on outstanding
favour on votes
$, @
polled @
shares
in favour @
against @
polled
on votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
321 05 99 974
321 05 99 974
100.0000
321 05 99 974
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
245 76 05 171
217 51 24 254
88.5058
217 51 24 254
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public- Institutions
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
#
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
245 76 05 171
217 51 24 254
88.5058
217 51 24 254
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
88 12 36 155
21 79 02 517
24.7269
21 78 30 115
72 402
99.9668
0.0332
Public- Non
Poll
N.A.
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
Institutions ##
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total
88 12 36 155
21 79 02 517
24.7269
21 78 30 115
72 402
99.9668
0.0332
Total
654 94 41 300
560 36 26 745
85.5589
560 35 54 343
72 402
99.9987
0.0013
Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):
Yes
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 11:48:08 UTC.