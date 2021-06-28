Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Reliance Industries : Disclosure of voting result in respect of the 44th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) held on Thursday, June 24, 2021

06/28/2021 | 07:49am EDT
June 28, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure of Voting Result in respect of the 44th Annual General Meeting (Post

- IPO) of the Company held on Thursday, June 24, 2021

The details of voting result in respect of the 44th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of the Company held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 is enclosed in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, along with the Scrutinizer's Report on e-voting (remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting).

You are requested to take the same on record and disseminate on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way, #19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

L-1840 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Format for Voting Results

Date of the AGM/EGM:

Total number of shareholders on record date (i.e., June 17, 2021 - cut-off date for voting purpose): No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy:

Promoters and Promoter Group:

Public:

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing:

Promoters and Promoter Group:

Public:

Page 1 of 5

June 24, 2021 30 35 935

Not Applicable

48

32387*

Agenda-wise disclosure

The Mode of voting for all resolutions was remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting.

Resolution 1(a): To consider and adopt the audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon (Ordinary Resolution)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :

No

No. of shares held

No. of votes

% of Votes Polled

No. of Votes -

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

on outstanding

favour on votes

Category

Mode of Voting

$, @

polled @

shares

in favour @

against @

polled

on votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

245 76 05 171

213 65 36 432

86.9357

212 57 62 836

1 07 73 596

99.4957

0.5043

Public- Institutions

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

#

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

245 76 05 171

213 65 36 432

86.9357

212 57 62 836

1 07 73 596

99.4957

0.5043

E-Voting

88 12 36 155

21 79 05 312

24.7272

21 78 70 670

34 642

99.9841

0.0159

Public- Non

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions ##

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

88 12 36 155

21 79 05 312

24.7272

21 78 70 670

34 642

99.9841

0.0159

Total

654 94 41 300

556 50 41 718

84.9697

555 42 33 480

1 08 08 238

99.8058

0.1942

Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):

Yes

Page 2 of 5

Resolution 1(b): To consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the report of Auditors thereon (Ordinary Resolution)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :

No

No. of shares held

No. of votes

% of Votes Polled

No. of Votes -

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

on outstanding

favour on votes

Category

Mode of Voting

$, @

polled @

shares

in favour @

against @

polled

on votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

245 76 05 171

213 65 36 432

86.9357

212 57 62 836

1 07 73 596

99.4957

0.5043

Public- Institutions

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

#

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

245 76 05 171

213 65 36 432

86.9357

212 57 62 836

1 07 73 596

99.4957

0.5043

E-Voting

88 12 36 155

21 79 05 771

24.7273

21 78 71 330

34 441

99.9842

0.0158

Public- Non

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions ##

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

88 12 36 155

21 79 05 771

24.7273

21 78 71 330

34 441

99.9842

0.0158

Total

654 94 41 300

556 50 42 177

84.9697

555 42 34 140

1 08 08 037

99.8058

0.1942

Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):

Yes

Resolution 2: To declare a dividend on equity shares (Ordinary Resolution)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :

No

No. of shares held

No. of votes

% of Votes Polled

No. of Votes -

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

Category

Mode of Voting

on outstanding

favour on votes

$, @

polled @

shares

in favour @

against @

polled

on votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

245 76 05 171

217 52 97 380

88.5129

217 52 97 380

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public- Institutions

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

#

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

245 76 05 171

217 52 97 380

88.5129

217 52 97 380

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

88 12 36 155

21 79 10 043

24.7278

21 78 76 248

33 795

99.9845

0.0155

Public- Non

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions ##

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

88 12 36 155

21 79 10 043

24.7278

21 78 76 248

33 795

99.9845

0.0155

Total

654 94 41 300

560 38 07 397

85.5616

560 37 73 602

33 795

99.9994

0.0006

Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):

Yes

Page 3 of 5

Resolution 3: To appoint Shri Nikhil R. Meswani, who retires by rotation as a Director (Ordinary Resolution)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :

No

No. of shares held

No. of votes

% of Votes Polled

No. of Votes -

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

Category

Mode of Voting

on outstanding

favour on votes

$, @

polled @

shares

in favour @

against @

polled

on votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

245 76 05 171

217 44 59 442

88.4788

160 55 45 864

56 89 13 578

73.8366

26.1634

Public- Institutions

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

#

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

245 76 05 171

217 44 59 442

88.4788

160 55 45 864

56 89 13 578

73.8366

26.1634

E-Voting

88 12 36 155

21 79 03 622

24.7270

21 78 12 815

90 807

99.9583

0.0417

Public- Non

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions ##

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

88 12 36 155

21 79 03 622

24.7270

21 78 12 815

90 807

99.9583

0.0417

Total

654 94 41 300

560 29 63 038

85.5487

503 39 58 653

56 90 04 385

89.8446

10.1554

Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):

Yes

Resolution 4:

To appoint Shri Pawan Kumar Kapil, who retires by rotation as a Director (Ordinary Resolution)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :

No

No. of shares held

No. of votes

% of Votes Polled

No. of Votes -

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

Category

Mode of Voting

on outstanding

favour on votes

$, @

polled @

shares

in favour @

against @

polled

on votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

245 76 05 171

217 44 59 443

88.4788

161 58 91 624

55 85 67 819

74.3123

25.6877

Public- Institutions

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

#

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

245 76 05 171

217 44 59 443

88.4788

161 58 91 624

55 85 67 819

74.3123

25.6877

E-Voting

88 12 36 155

21 79 00 086

24.7266

21 78 11 250

88 836

99.9592

0.0408

Public- Non

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions ##

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

88 12 36 155

21 79 00 086

24.7266

21 78 11 250

88 836

99.9592

0.0408

Total

654 94 41 300

560 29 59 503

85.5487

504 43 02 848

55 86 56 655

90.0293

9.9707

Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):

Yes

Page 4 of 5

Resolution 5: To re-appoint Dr. Shumeet Banerji as an Independent Director (Special Resolution)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :

No

No. of shares held

No. of votes

% of Votes Polled

No. of Votes -

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

Category

Mode of Voting

on outstanding

favour on votes

$, @

polled @

shares

in favour @

against @

polled

on votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

245 76 05 171

214 95 18 474

87.4639

190 95 36 193

23 99 82 281

88.8355

11.1645

Public- Institutions

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

#

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

245 76 05 171

214 95 18 474

87.4639

190 95 36 193

23 99 82 281

88.8355

11.1645

E-Voting

88 12 36 155

21 78 99 765

24.7266

21 78 22 901

76 864

99.9647

0.0353

Public- Non

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions ##

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

88 12 36 155

21 78 99 765

24.7266

21 78 22 901

76 864

99.9647

0.0353

Total

654 94 41 300

557 80 18 213

85.1678

533 79 59 068

24 00 59 145

95.6963

4.3037

Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):

Yes

Resolution 6:

To ratify the remuneration of Cost Auditors for the financial year ending March 31, 2022 (Ordinary Resolution)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? :

No

No. of shares held

No. of votes

% of Votes Polled

No. of Votes -

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

Category

Mode of Voting

on outstanding

favour on votes

$, @

polled @

shares

in favour @

against @

polled

on votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

321 05 99 974

321 05 99 974

100.0000

321 05 99 974

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

245 76 05 171

217 51 24 254

88.5058

217 51 24 254

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public- Institutions

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

#

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

245 76 05 171

217 51 24 254

88.5058

217 51 24 254

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

88 12 36 155

21 79 02 517

24.7269

21 78 30 115

72 402

99.9668

0.0332

Public- Non

Poll

N.A.

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions ##

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total

88 12 36 155

21 79 02 517

24.7269

21 78 30 115

72 402

99.9668

0.0332

Total

654 94 41 300

560 36 26 745

85.5589

560 35 54 343

72 402

99.9987

0.0013

Whether resolution is passed or not? (yes/No):

Yes

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
