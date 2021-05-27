Reliance Industries : First diesel cargo in six months arrives in Venezuela -sources

(Adds source, reaction and cargo details)
MARACAY, Venezuela, May 27 (Reuters) - Venezuela's first
diesel imports since November arrived this week aboard the
tanker Bueno, carrying almost 500,000 barrels of fuel
desperately needed by farmers and truckers in the sanction-hit
country, according to a shipping document and three sources.
Even though U.S. sanctions allow fuel imports by Venezuela
under humanitarian exceptions, lawyers consulted by Reuters said
companies need a specific authorization from the U.S. Treasury
Department.
It was not immediately clear who provided the fuel.
The U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment. A
spokesperson for the State Department said U.S. policy on diesel
swaps linked to Venezuela has not changed. "Those that
participate in such transactions remain at risk of exposure to
our sanctions," the person said.
Venezuela in recent years has become reliant on imported
gasoline and diesel to compensate for state-run oil firm PDVSA's
insufficient domestic production.
Until the last quarter of 2020, when U.S. officials ordered
companies involved to halt diesel supplies as part of sanctions
aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro, most imports of the
fuel arrived in the OPEC-member nation as swaps for crude with
PDVSA's customers.
Diesel has since become the second motor fuel rationed in
Venezuela, along with gasoline, forcing drivers to line up for
hours to fill their tanks, a difficult task for farmers and
companies using trucks for distribution of food and medicine.
After Venezuela's main diesel supplier, India's Reliance
Industries, suspended shipments in 2020 at U.S.
request, some experts and non-government organizations have
asked Washington to allow exceptions for diesel provision to
secure medicine and food distribution and power generation.
The Bueno, a Djibouti-flagged tanker, arrived on Sunday near
Venezuela's Amuay port.
It finished discharging a first parcel of high-sulfur diesel
on Wednesday via ship-to-ship transfer there, and it moved on
Thursday to the terminal to unload its remaining content, which
PDVSA plans to process at its Paraguana Refining Center to
produce motor diesel, according to the maritime document, a
photo of the vessel seen by Reuters and three sources with
knowledge of the shipment.
The cargo was inspected by PDVSA officials on Monday, one of
the sources said.
The vessel departed from Fujairah in the United Arab
Emirates in April and passed the Suez Canal in early May before
turning off its transponder and signaling the Lome port in Togo
as its destination, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
PDVSA did not reply to a request for comment. Turkey-based
Expanse Ship Management, which according to maritime database
Equasis in April became the owner and operator of the tanker,
could not be reached for comment.
Venezuela's humanitarian crisis, emerging after years of
hyperinflation and recession, has recently been exacerbated by
the lack of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas.
"Any (political) negotiation in Venezuela should prioritize
resolving the humanitarian emergency," economist Francisco
Rodriguez, who has urged Washington to authorize fuel supply to
the nation, said on Twitter on Thursday.
Critics and many farmers say U.S. sanctions are not the root
cause of the scarcity. PDVSA's refining network is operating at
a fraction of its capacity. Shortly after Venezuela received its
last diesel cargo in November, the agriculture ministry began to
ration the fuel.
