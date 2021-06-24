Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Indian shares gain on tech, financials boost; Reliance in focus

06/24/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by gains in heavyweight information technology and financial stocks, while shares of Reliance Industries were slightly lower ahead of its annual general meeting later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.22% to 15,721.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.27% to 52,449.44 by 0355 GMT.

Declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-led curbs in states, and a recent record surge in daily vaccinations have driven both indexes to record highs this month. But, they have retreated in the last two sessions as investors locked in gains ahead of Thursday's expiry of monthly contracts for June.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty IT index gained 0.77% and the Nifty Bank Index added 0.40%. Both the sectoral indexes were down in at least three of the past four sessions.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries slipped 0.1% ahead of its keenly-watched annual general meeting scheduled at 0830 GMT.

Speciality Restaurants, the owner of well-known domestic brands such as Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta, gained 8.2% after reporting a March-quarter profit versus a loss a year ago.

Among global markets, Wall Street's Nasdaq index closed at a record high overnight, while Asian shares were mixed, as investors reassessed the U.S. central bank's statements on inflation and rate hikes.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.12% 2202 Delayed Quote.12.11%
SPECIALITY RESTAURANTS LIMITED -0.25% 60.35 End-of-day quote.23.04%
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
12:08aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Indian shares gain on tech, financials boost; Reliance in..
RE
06/23Middle East's share of India's oil imports hits 25-month low
RE
06/23Middle East's share of India's oil imports hits 25-month low
RE
06/23Indian shares end lower on financials drag, profit taking
RE
06/22Factbox-India's new e-commerce rules that could jolt foreign, local players
RE
06/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Indian shares close marginally higher; financials, Relian..
RE
06/21INTEL  : to work with India's Reliance Jio on 5G network technology
RE
06/21Indian shares end higher, helped by gains in Nifty 50 heavyweights
RE
06/21Indian shares end higher, helped by gains in Nifty 50 heavyweights
RE
06/18Indian shares fall as financial stocks, Reliance Industries weigh
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 622 B 89 227 M 89 227 M
Net income 2022 569 B 7 673 M 7 673 M
Net cash 2022 38 430 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 14 007 B 189 B 189 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 205,35 INR
Average target price 2 272,84 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD12.11%190 078
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION55.90%270 057
CHEVRON CORPORATION25.84%205 145
BP PLC27.24%90 530
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION18.16%78 754
NESTE OYJ-10.78%48 260