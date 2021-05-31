Reliance Industries : Indian shares rise as daily COVID-19 cases fall; GDP data eyed

BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares on Monday
extended last week's rally as declining COVID-19 cases buoyed
investor sentiment ahead of GDP data for the first three months
of the year.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.44% to 15,503.70 by
0515 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed
0.55% to 51,1702.53. Both the indexes posted weekly gains of
around 2% each, with the Nifty 50 closing at a record high on
Friday.
"Today's (Monday) gains are on the back of tailwinds from
last week and declining COVID-19 cases, and with expectation
that the momentum will stay," said Anand James, chief market
strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The country was set to announce GDP data at 1200 GMT, with
economists saying economic growth likely picked up in the
January-March quarter, the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal
year, but expressed pessimism about the period after a harsh
second wave of COVID-19 hit the country last month.
Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI
Bank Ltd were the top boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining
2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. Reliance, which ended 6% higher on
Friday, has risen in the last five trading sessions out of
eight.
India on Monday reported its lowest daily increase in new
COVID-19 infections since April 11 at 152,734, while deaths rose
by 3,128.
In the broader Asian markets, shares were trying to extend
their recent rally to a third week in the hope that U.S. jobs
figures show the expected revival in hiring in May and keep the
global recovery on track.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)