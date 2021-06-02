Reliance Industries : Newspaper clippings – “Annual General Meeting” of the Members of the Company, “Record Date for dividend” and other related information
June 02, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Newspaper clippings - "Annual General Meeting" of the Members of the Company, "Record Date for dividend" and other related information
We enclose herewith copies of the public notice of the Annual General Meeting, Record Date for Dividend and other related information, published on June 02, 2021 in the following newspapers:
"The Times of India" and "The Economic Times", all India Editions, in English language; "Maharashtra Times", all India Editions, in Marathi language; and
"Navbharat Times", all India Editions, in Hindi language.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Encl: As above
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Stock Exchange
35A Boulevard, Joseph II
2 Shenton Way,
L-1840 Luxembourg
#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3
rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
