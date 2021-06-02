Log in
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Newspaper clippings – "Annual General Meeting" of the Members of the Company, "Record Date for dividend" and other related information

06/02/2021 | 05:13am EDT
June 02, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper clippings - "Annual General Meeting" of the Members of the Company, "Record Date for dividend" and other related information

We enclose herewith copies of the public notice of the Annual General Meeting, Record Date for Dividend and other related information, published on June 02, 2021 in the following newspapers:

"The Times of India" and "The Economic Times", all India Editions, in English language; "Maharashtra Times", all India Editions, in Marathi language; and

"Navbharat Times", all India Editions, in Hindi language.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A Boulevard, Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
