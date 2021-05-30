Log in
Reliance Industries : Newspaper clippings – “For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares - Payment of First Call (Closes on May 31, 2021”

05/30/2021 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 29, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper clippings - "For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares - Payment of First Call (Closes on May 31, 2021)"

The Company has, on May 29, 2021, published in the following newspapers "For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares - Payment of First Call (Closes on May 31, 2021)":

All editions of:

  1. Times of India (English newspaper);
  2. Navbharat Times (Hindi newspaper);
  3. Maharashtra Times (Marathi newspaper);
  4. Gujarat Samachar (Gujarati newspaper);
  5. Sandesh (Gujarati newspaper); and
  6. Divya Bhaskar (Gujarati newspaper).

Clippings so published are attached for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 05:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
