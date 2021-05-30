Reliance Industries : Newspaper clippings – “For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares - Payment of First Call (Closes on May 31, 2021”
May 29, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Newspaper clippings - "For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares - Payment of First Call (Closes on May 31, 2021)"
The Company has, on May 29, 2021, published in the following newspapers "For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares - Payment of First Call (Closes on May 31, 2021)":
All editions of:
Times of India (English newspaper);
Navbharat Times (Hindi newspaper);
Maharashtra Times (Marathi newspaper);
Gujarat Samachar (Gujarati newspaper);
Sandesh (Gujarati newspaper); and
Divya Bhaskar (Gujarati newspaper).
Clippings so published are attached for your information and dissemination on your website.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Stock Exchange
35A boulevard Joseph II
2 Shenton Way,
L-1840 Luxembourg
#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3
rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
