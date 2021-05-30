Reliance Industries : Newspaper clippings – “For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares - Payment of First Call (Closes on May 31, 2021”

May 29, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper clippings - "For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares - Payment of First Call (Closes on May 31, 2021)"

The Company has, on May 29, 2021, published in the following newspapers "For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares - Payment of First Call (Closes on May 31, 2021)":

All editions of:

Times of India (English newspaper); Navbharat Times (Hindi newspaper); Maharashtra Times (Marathi newspaper); Gujarat Samachar (Gujarati newspaper); Sandesh (Gujarati newspaper); and Divya Bhaskar (Gujarati newspaper).

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

