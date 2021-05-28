Reliance Industries : Newspaper clippings – “Payment of First Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares”
May 28, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Newspaper clippings - "Payment of First Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares"
The Company has, on May 28, 2021, published in the following newspapers "Payment of First Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares":
All editions of:
Times of India (English newspaper);
Economic Times (English newspaper);
Navbharat Times (Hindi newspaper);
Maharashtra Times (Marathi newspaper);
Gujarat Samachar (Gujarati newspaper);
Sandesh (Gujarati newspaper); and
Divya Bhaskar (Gujarati newspaper).
Clippings so published are attached for your information and dissemination on your website.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Stock Exchange
Societe de Ia Bourse de Luxembourg
2 Shenton Way,
35A boulevard Joseph II
#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3
rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
Disclaimer
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 17:44:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
