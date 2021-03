Reliance Industries : Notice for the immediate attention of shareholders whose Rights Equity Shares (allotted in June 2020) are lying in “RIL Rights Allotment Demat Suspense Account” - Final Reminder, published in Gujarat Samachar (all editions) on March 13, 2021

Office of the Executive Engineer, Gujarat Housing Board, Ahmedabad under the Housing Commis-sioner, Gujarat Housing Board, Pragatinagar, Naranpura, Ahmedabad-13 invites online tender in PHASE-IV for following Packages for construction of residential high rise building including develop-ment work as under &-

Detail Designing and Construction of flat Type High Rise Residential Buildings including on site development with all Infrastructure Services for Medium Income Group at Chandkheda - Phase-IV Ahmedabad City in Gujarat under ''Mukhya Mantri Gruh Yojana¥¥