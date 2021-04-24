Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on April 30, 2021, published in newspapers - English - Indian Express and Financial Express

04/24/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 16:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 040 B 67 277 M 67 277 M
Net income 2021 469 B 6 258 M 6 258 M
Net Debt 2021 244 B 3 258 M 3 258 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 12 091 B 161 B 161 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 2 206,36 INR
Last Close Price 1 904,35 INR
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.08%161 276
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.81%235 257
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.25%195 794
BP PLC14.64%81 959
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.97%75 109
NESTE OYJ-14.23%46 999
