Reliance Industries : Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on April 30, 2021, published in newspapers - English - Indian Express and Financial Express

Financials INR USD Sales 2021 5 040 B 67 277 M 67 277 M Net income 2021 469 B 6 258 M 6 258 M Net Debt 2021 244 B 3 258 M 3 258 M P/E ratio 2021 27,1x Yield 2021 0,37% Capitalization 12 091 B 161 B 161 B EV / Sales 2021 2,45x EV / Sales 2022 1,83x Nbr of Employees 195 618 Free-Float 50,4% Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 30 Average target price 2 206,36 INR Last Close Price 1 904,35 INR Spread / Highest target 36,5% Spread / Average Target 15,9% Spread / Lowest Target -29,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -4.08% 161 276 EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 34.81% 235 257 CHEVRON CORPORATION 20.25% 195 794 BP PLC 14.64% 81 959 CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 12.97% 75 109 NESTE OYJ -14.23% 46 999