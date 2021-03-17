Reliance Industries : Notice of maturity dates and record dates for the Commercial Papers issued by the Company

0
Reliance
Indust r ies Limited
March 16, 2021
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street
Mumbai 400 001
Subject:
Notice of maturity dates and record dates for the Commercial Papers issued by the Company
Dear Sir/ Madam,
A statement giving the maturity dates and record dates for the Commercial Papers issued by the Company and listed on your exchange, is enclosed.
You are requested to take on record and disseminate the same on your website.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
F7; a;; Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Encl.: As above
Cc:
-
• National Securities Depository Limited
-
• Central Depository Services (India) Limited
-
• ICICI Bank Limited
-
• Registrar and Transfer Agent
Regd. Office:3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 02 1, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +9 1-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: vvww.ril. com
CIN- L1 7 110MH1973P LC019786
0
Reliance
Indust r ies Limited
|
Date of Maturity and Record Date for Commercial Papers
|
Sr. No.
|
ISIN
|
Scrip Code
|
Date of Maturity
|
Record Date
|
1
|
INE002A14HK5
|
720271
|
20-05-2021
|
19-05-2021
|
2
|
INE002A14HQ2
|
720407
|
21-05-2021
|
20-05-2021
|
3
|
IN E002A14HP4
|
720392
|
27-05-2021
|
25-05-2021
|
4
|
INE002A14H07
|
720372
|
28-05-2021
|
27-05-2021
|
5
|
INE002A14HM1
|
720309
|
25-06-2021
|
24-06-2021
|
6
|
INE002A14HL3
|
720308
|
28-06-2021
|
25-06-2021
|
7
|
INE002A14HN9
|
720347
|
01-06-2021
|
31-05-2021
|
8
|
INE002A14HJ7
|
720246
|
12-08-2021
|
11-08-2021
|
9
|
INE002A14HI9
|
720238
|
13-08-2021
|
12-08-2021
