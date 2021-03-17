Log in
Reliance Industries : Notice of maturity dates and record dates for the Commercial Papers issued by the Company

03/17/2021
Reliance

Indust r ies Limited

March 16, 2021

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 001

Subject:

Notice of maturity dates and record dates for the Commercial Papers issued by the Company

Dear Sir/ Madam,

A statement giving the maturity dates and record dates for the Commercial Papers issued by the Company and listed on your exchange, is enclosed.

You are requested to take on record and disseminate the same on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

F7; a;; Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

Cc:

  • • National Securities Depository Limited

  • • Central Depository Services (India) Limited

  • • ICICI Bank Limited

  • • Registrar and Transfer Agent

Regd. Office:3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 02 1, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +9 1-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: vvww.ril. com

CIN- L1 7 110MH1973P LC019786

0

Reliance

Indust r ies Limited

Date of Maturity and Record Date for Commercial Papers

Sr. No.

ISIN

Scrip Code

Date of Maturity

Record Date

1

INE002A14HK5

720271

20-05-2021

19-05-2021

2

INE002A14HQ2

720407

21-05-2021

20-05-2021

3

IN E002A14HP4

720392

27-05-2021

25-05-2021

4

INE002A14H07

720372

28-05-2021

27-05-2021

5

INE002A14HM1

720309

25-06-2021

24-06-2021

6

INE002A14HL3

720308

28-06-2021

25-06-2021

7

INE002A14HN9

720347

01-06-2021

31-05-2021

8

INE002A14HJ7

720246

12-08-2021

11-08-2021

9

INE002A14HI9

720238

13-08-2021

12-08-2021

Regd. Offi ce:3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 02 1, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +9 1-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: vvww.ril. com

CIN - L1 7 11 0MH1 973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
