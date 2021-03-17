Reliance Industries : Notice of maturity dates and record dates for the Commercial Papers issued by the Company

0

Reliance

Indust r ies Limited

March 16, 2021

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 001

Subject:

Notice of maturity dates and record dates for the Commercial Papers issued by the Company

Dear Sir/ Madam,

A statement giving the maturity dates and record dates for the Commercial Papers issued by the Company and listed on your exchange, is enclosed.

You are requested to take on record and disseminate the same on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

F7; a;; Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

Cc:

• National Securities Depository Limited

• Central Depository Services (India) Limited

• ICICI Bank Limited

• Registrar and Transfer Agent

Reliance

Indust r ies Limited

Date of Maturity and Record Date for Commercial Papers Sr. No. ISIN Scrip Code Date of Maturity Record Date 1 INE002A14HK5 720271 20-05-2021 19-05-2021 2 INE002A14HQ2 720407 21-05-2021 20-05-2021 3 IN E002A14HP4 720392 27-05-2021 25-05-2021 4 INE002A14H07 720372 28-05-2021 27-05-2021 5 INE002A14HM1 720309 25-06-2021 24-06-2021 6 INE002A14HL3 720308 28-06-2021 25-06-2021 7 INE002A14HN9 720347 01-06-2021 31-05-2021 8 INE002A14HJ7 720246 12-08-2021 11-08-2021 9 INE002A14HI9 720238 13-08-2021 12-08-2021

