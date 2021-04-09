Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Payment of interest to the holders of NCDs – PPD Series 12

04/09/2021 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 9, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Sub: Payment of interest to the holders of Secured Redeemable

Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series 12 (ISIN - INE110L07088)

BSE- Scrip Code: 957846; NSE - RIL 8% 2023 Sr. 12

Ref: Submission under Regulation 57(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of

India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

We confirm that the interest on the Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series 12 (ISIN - INE110L07088) has been duly paid to all the holders on due date i.e. April 9, 2021.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
11:37aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Payment of interest to the holders of NCDs – PPD Se..
PU
06:37aIndian shares snap three-day winning streak; consumer, drug stocks gain
RE
04:36aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligatio..
PU
04/07MUKESH AMBANI : India's richest man Ambani fined for irregularities in Reliance ..
RE
04/07RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : JIO ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR TRADING..
AQ
04/07RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : JIO ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR TRADING..
AQ
04/07Indian shares rise after central bank holds key rates steady
RE
04/06RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Unit Acquires Rights to Use Airtel's Spectrum in Three Ci..
MT
04/06RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Media Release issued by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a ..
PU
04/05Indian Oil Corp buys its first Johan Sverdrup crude cargoes - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 080 B 67 956 M 67 956 M
Net income 2021 469 B 6 271 M 6 271 M
Net Debt 2021 361 B 4 832 M 4 832 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 12 585 B 169 B 168 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 2 207,07 INR
Last Close Price 1 982,05 INR
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.01%170 686
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION35.86%237 077
CHEVRON CORPORATION21.99%198 629
BP PLC17.13%83 086
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.31%77 176
NESTE OYJ-23.87%41 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ