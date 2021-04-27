Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Payment of interest to the holders of NCDs – PPD Series L

04/27/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 27, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Sub: Payment of interest to the holders of Unsecured Redeemable

Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series L (ISIN - INE002A08617)

BSE- Scrip Code: 959428; NSE - RIL 7.40% 2025 Sr. L

Ref: Submission under Regulation 57(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of

India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

We confirm that the interest on the Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series L (ISIN - INE002A08617) has been duly paid to all the holders on due date i.e. April 27, 2021.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
01:45pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Payment of interest to the holders of NCDs – PPD Se..
PU
09:01aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : and bp start up second new deepwater gas field in India's..
AQ
06:54aIndian shares end higher as banks, metal stocks gain
RE
04:17aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c. Group results - First -3-
DJ
12:29aMedical supplies flow into India as COVID-19 deaths near 200,000
RE
12:03aIndian shares inch higher, blue-chip earnings in focus
RE
04/26RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Payment of interest to the holders of NCDs – PPD Se..
PU
04/26RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Notice published in Navbharat Times (in Hindi) for the at..
PU
04/26ICICI BANK  : Nifty, Sensex post best day in two weeks as ICICI Bank, Reliance c..
RE
04/26Indian shares post best day in 2 weeks as ICICI Bank, Reliance climb
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 050 B 67 706 M 67 706 M
Net income 2021 469 B 6 286 M 6 286 M
Net Debt 2021 244 B 3 272 M 3 272 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 12 626 B 169 B 169 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 2 270,98 INR
Last Close Price 1 988,65 INR
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.39%164 551
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION36.20%235 723
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.67%195 737
BP PLC16.97%83 454
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.97%74 925
NESTE OYJ-13.52%47 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ