Reliance Industries : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN- INE002A14FM5) on maturity

Sub: Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN -INE002A14FM5, Scrip Code- 718935) on maturity

Ref: Para 2.4 of Annexure II of Framework for listing of Commercial Paper dated October 22, 2019 issued by SEBI

We confirm that the maturity proceeds of Commercial Papers (CP) bearing ISIN-INE002A14FM5 has been duly paid to all the holders of the said CP on the maturity date i.e. March 05, 2021.

