Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN- INE002A14FM5) on maturity

03/06/2021 | 12:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0

Reliance

Indust r ies Limited

March 05, 2021

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 001

Sub: Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN -INE002A14FM5, Scrip Code- 718935) on maturity

Ref: Para 2.4 of Annexure II of Framework for listing of Commercial Paper dated October 22, 2019 issued by SEBI

Dear Sir/ Madam,

We confirm that the maturity proceeds of Commercial Papers (CP) bearing ISIN-INE002A14FM5 has been duly paid to all the holders of the said CP on the maturity date i.e. March 05, 2021.

Kindly take the same on record.

Than king you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited s j~~h

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Regd. Office:3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 02 1, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +9 1-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: vvww.ril. com

CIN - L1 7 11 0MH1 973P LC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 05:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
12:51aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Pap..
PU
03/05MARKET CHATTER : Reliance Industries to Bear COVID-19 Vaccination Costs of Emplo..
MT
03/04RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Analyst Meet – Investor interactions organized by B..
PU
03/04WALMART'S FLIPKART IN EARLY TALKS FO : sources
RE
03/04RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Allotment of shares under ESOS (Phase 130)
PU
03/03Indian Stocks Settle in Green on Wednesday; Reliance Industries Rallies 5%
MT
03/03Indian shares end higher as Reliance surges on airwaves purchase
RE
03/03RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Pap..
PU
03/02RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Digital Arm Acquires Spectrum Worth Nearly $8 Billion in ..
MT
03/02Reliance Jio splashes out $8 billion in Indian airwaves auction
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 116 B 69 943 M 69 943 M
Net income 2021 465 B 6 355 M 6 355 M
Net Debt 2021 271 B 3 711 M 3 711 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 13 833 B 189 B 189 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 2 183,00 INR
Last Close Price 2 178,70 INR
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.60%188 788
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION47.82%248 548
CHEVRON CORPORATION29.07%201 306
BP PLC22.88%88 529
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION26.22%79 968
NESTE OYJ-14.37%46 849
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ