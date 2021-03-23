Log in
Reliance Industries : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN- INE002A14HA6) on maturity

03/23/2021 | 01:21am EDT
Reliance

Industries Limited

March 22. 2021

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 001

Sub:Re-payment of amount due to the h o lders (ISIN -INE002A14HA6， Scrip Code - 719991) on maturityofCommercialPaperRef: Para 2.4 of Annexure 11 of Framework for listing of Commercial Paper dated October 22， 2019 issued by SEBI

Dear Sir/ Madam

We confirm that the maturity proceeds of Commercial Papers (CP) bearing ISIN- INE002A14HA6 has been duly paid to all the holders of the said CP on the maturity date i.e. March 22， 2021.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you，

Yours faithfully，

For Reliance Industries Limited

/

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Regd. Oﬃce: 3rd Floor， Maker Chambers IVヲ222ヲNim皿PointラMumbai- 400 021ラIndia

Phone #: +9ト22-3555 5000， Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relaonsil.com，Website: .W ril.com

CIN- L17110H1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 05:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
