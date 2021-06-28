Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Resignation of Shri. Y. P. Trivedi and appointment of His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan as an Additional Director – Independent Director

06/28/2021 | 07:49am EDT
June 25, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that:

  1. Shri Y. P. Trivedi (DIN: 00001879), an Independent Director of the Company, has demitted his office as a Director of the Company effective from the conclusion of the 44th Annual General Meeting (Post IPO) held on June 24, 2021, due to health reasons. Shri Y. P. Trivedi has confirmed that there is no other reason for demitting his office as Director of the Company.
    Shri Y. P. Trivedi joined the Board of Directors of the Company in 1992.
    The Board of Directors have placed on record their sincere appreciation for the contribution made by Shri Y P Trivedi during his long tenure on the Board of the Company.
  2. The Board of Directors have on June 24, 2021 approved the appointment of His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as an Independent Director. The appointment of His Excellency Yasir O. Al- Rumayyan as an Independent Director shall take effect from the date of his obtaining the Director Identification Number (DIN) and completion of other formalities relating to his appointment as an Independent Director.
    Brief profile of His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, is attached.

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, is not related to any Director of the Company. In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we hereby confirm that His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order or any other such authority.

Kindly take the above in your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary

and Compliance Officer

Encl: a/a

Copy to:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Brief Profile - HE Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan

His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan has been Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia since 2015, leading all areas of operation of the sovereign wealth fund, which sits at the heart of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and economic transformation strategy. His Excellency also serves as Advisor to the General Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, a position he has held since 2016.

H.E. Al-Rumayyan's experience encompasses over 25 years working in some of Saudi Arabia's prominent financial institutions. He began his career at the Saudi Hollandi Bank, where he occupied key positions across various departments before becoming Head of International Brokerage. In 2004, His Excellency joined the Capital Market Authority as part of the founding team, being appointed Director of the Corporate Finance and Issuance Division in 2008. From 2010 until 2015, he served as Chief Executive Officer and board member of Saudi Fransi Capital, during which he also sat on the board of Tadawul, the Saudi Stock Exchange, from 2014 to 2015.

His Excellency holds key positions on the following boards:

Public Investment Fund (PIF), Board Member (Since 2015)

Uber Technologies, Inc., Independent Director (Since 2016)

Sanabil Investments, Chairman of the Board (Since 2017)

ARM Limited, Board Member (Since 2018)

Red Sea Development Co., Board Member (Since 2018)

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (ARAMCO), Chairman of the Board (since 2019)

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden), Chairman of the Board (since 2019) NEOM Investment Co., Board Member (Since 2019)

H.E. Al-Rumayyan holds a degree in Accounting from King Faisal University in Saudi Arabia and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's General Management Program.

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 11:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
