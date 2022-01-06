Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Reliance Industries Ltd
  News
  Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries raises $4 bln in India's biggest forex bond deal

01/06/2022 | 01:56am EST
A Jio mobile phone is on display inside a digital store of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mumbai

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd has raised $4 billion in U.S dollar bonds, in the country's largest ever foreign currency bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The Indian conglomerate raised $1.5 billion in a 10-year tranche, $1.75 billion in a 30-year and $750 million in a 40-year deal.

Orders for the deal reached $7.25 billion and each of the tranches was primarily bought by Asian investors, the term sheet showed.

It was the largest ever foreign currency bond transaction in India, according to Dealogic figures, eclipsing the previous record set by ONGC Videsh in 2014 when it raised $2.2 billion in U.S. dollar bonds.

Part of the cash raised by Reliance will be used to refinance $1.5 billion worth of debt due to mature in February, the term sheet said.

Reliance did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

But it confirmed the fundraising in a statement to stock exchanges on Thursday. Reliance said the proceeds from the issuance of notes will be utilized primarily for refinancing of existing borrowings, adding that the notes were nearly three times oversubscribed with peak orderbook aggregating $11.5 billion. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 897 B 92 646 M 92 646 M
Net income 2022 575 B 7 726 M 7 726 M
Net Debt 2022 235 B 3 154 M 3 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 15 696 B 211 B 211 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 39,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 469,60 INR
Average target price 2 674,10 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.28%211 191
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.09%279 119
CHEVRON CORPORATION4.15%234 079
BP PLC7.35%93 405
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.79%76 056
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.64%41 743