Reliance Industries raises $4 bln in India's biggest forex bond deal

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd
has raised $4 billion in U.S dollar bonds, in the
country's largest ever foreign currency bond deal, according to
a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The Indian conglomerate raised $1.5 billion in a 10-year
tranche, $1.75 billion in a 30-year and $750 million in a
40-year deal.
Orders for the deal reached $7.25 billion and each of the
tranches was primarily bought by Asian investors, the term sheet
showed.
It was the largest ever foreign currency bond transaction in
India, according to Dealogic figures, eclipsing the previous
record set by ONGC Videsh in 2014 when it raised $2.2
billion in U.S. dollar bonds.
Part of the cash raised by Reliance will be used to
refinance $1.5 billion worth of debt due to mature in February,
the term sheet said.
Reliance did not respond to a request for comment from
Reuters.
But it confirmed the fundraising in a statement to stock
exchanges on Thursday. Reliance said the proceeds from the
issuance of notes will be utilized primarily for refinancing of
existing borrowings, adding that the notes were nearly three
times oversubscribed with peak orderbook aggregating $11.5
billion.
