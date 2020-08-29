Reliance Industries : to buy Future Group's retail arm for $3.38 billion

Log in
08/29/2020 | 10:29am EDT
The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries said on Saturday it has agreed to acquire the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group in a deal valued at $3.38 billion, including debt.

Like many other store chain owners, Future Group's business has been hit by a slowing economy and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 73.1140 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

EPS Revisions
