Reliance Industries : to buy Future Group's retail arm for $3.38 billion

Financials INR USD Sales 2021 5 422 B 74 156 M 74 156 M Net income 2021 419 B 5 737 M 5 737 M Net Debt 2021 1 096 B 14 992 M 14 992 M P/E ratio 2021 32,4x Yield 2021 0,31% Capitalization 13 436 B 184 B 184 B EV / Sales 2021 2,68x EV / Sales 2022 2,08x Nbr of Employees 195 618 Free-Float 50,9% Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 29 Average target price 2 043,17 INR Last Close Price 2 116,15 INR Spread / Highest target 18,1% Spread / Average Target -3,45% Spread / Lowest Target -45,7% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 39.77% 183 790 EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -41.69% 172 047 BP PLC -43.98% 70 976 CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION -25.59% 67 581 NESTE OYJ 44.42% 40 917 PTT -16.48% 33 736