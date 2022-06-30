Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:16 2022-06-30 am EDT
2598.00 INR   +0.69%
12:18aReliance lifts Indian shares higher on final day of quarter
RE
06/29RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Loss of share certificate
PU
06/29Indian Indices Settle in Red Zone Midweek; HDFC Life Insurance Slides 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance lifts Indian shares higher on final day of quarter

06/30/2022 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares posted modest gains on Thursday, with the market headed into final session of the first quarter, led by conglomerate Reliance Industries after billionaire Mukesh Ambani set the stage for a leadership transition at its key units.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.28% at 15,843.65, as of 0400 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.33% to 53,201.1. The rupee stepped back from record lows hit in the previous session and was trading at 78.93 per the dollar.

Still, the Nifty and the Sensex were set for their worst quarter since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, with losses of around 9% each, pulled down by concerns over aggressive rate hikes and inflation.

Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, provided the biggest boost to the blue-chip indexes with a 1.4% jump.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.2125 Delayed Quote.-9.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.7753 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.04501 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012669 Delayed Quote.-5.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.6215 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
NIFTY 50 0.54% 15881.75 Delayed Quote.-8.67%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.75% 2598 Delayed Quote.6.74%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.28% 53026.97 Real-time Quote.-8.97%
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
12:18aReliance lifts Indian shares higher on final day of quarter
RE
06/29RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Loss of share certificate
PU
06/29Indian Indices Settle in Red Zone Midweek; HDFC Life Insurance Slides 4%
MT
06/29Indian shares fall; crude producers jump on sale deregulation
RE
06/29Indian shares slip as inflation fears resurface, rupee at record low
RE
06/28Reliance Industries' Telecom Arm Names New Chairman
MT
06/28India's Ambani hands Reliance telco unit to son in first step to leadership change
RE
06/28MUKESH AMBANI : India's Reliance Jio says Mukesh Ambani steps down as director
RE
06/24Ant Group-backed Zomato beefs up quick delivery game with bigger Blinkit stake
RE
06/23RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Loss of share certificate
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 033 B 89 059 M 89 059 M
Net income 2022 609 B 7 711 M 7 711 M
Net Debt 2022 1 387 B 17 569 M 17 569 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 16 390 B 208 B 208 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 2 580,15 INR
Average target price 2 910,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.74%203 228
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION44.01%385 508
CHEVRON CORPORATION25.25%294 604
BP PLC20.33%92 422
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.83%70 113
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.48.91%51 229