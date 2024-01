(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by YP Rajesh)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan government said on Wednesday it has pre-qualified Jio Platforms, a unit of India's Reliance Industries Ltd, and Gortune International Investment Holding to bid for stakes in Sri Lanka Telecom.

This is a part of Sri Lanka's efforts to reduce government stake in state-owned firms under the $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.