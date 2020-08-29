Reliance to buy Future Group's retail arm for $3.38 billion

NEW DELHI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance
Industries said on Saturday it has agreed to acquire
the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and
warehousing business of Future Group in a deal valued at $3.38
billion, including debt.
Like many other store chain owners, Future Group's business
has been hit by a slowing economy and the impact of the
coronavirus pandemic.
Cash-rich Reliance recently attracted investments worth
close to $20 billion from backers including Google and
Facebook Inc, while it sets out to make a big foray into
India's largely unorganised retail sector.
Reliance's retail operation already runs close to 12,000
stores, including a cash-and-carry wholesale business, in over
6,700 Indian towns and cities.
Reliance will also invest 16 billion rupees, by way of
preferential shares and warrants convertible into equity shares,
to pick up a 13.14% stake in Future Enterprises Ltd, which would
value the group's remaining business at $2.87 billion.
In May, Reliance launched JioMart, an online grocery service
in a move aimed at rivalling Amazon's local unit and
Walmart's Flipkart in the huge Indian market. Ambani
plans to list Reliance's digital and retail units over the next
five years.
($1 = 73.1140 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew
Heavens and Alexandra Hudson)