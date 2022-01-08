Log in
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance to buy control of Mandarin Oriental New York in $98 million deal

01/08/2022
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd is paying nearly $100 million for a controlling stake in Mandarin Oriental New York, a five-star hotel in midtown Manhattan, through the purchase of its Cayman Islands-based parent.

Reliance said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday its industrial investments subsidiary will acquire Cayman Islands-based Columbus Centre Corp (Cayman) for an equity value of approximately $98.15 million.

The company said the acquisition of Columbus Centre Corp (Cayman), an indirect owner of a 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York, by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd would add to its consumer and hospitality activities.

The closing of the transaction is anticipated by the end of March 2022, the company said.

It added that in the event other owners of the hotel elect to participate in the transaction, its subsidiary would acquire the remaining 26.63% stake, based on the same valuation used for the acquisition of the indirect 73.37% stake.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORIENTAL ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.68 End-of-day quote.1.49%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.81% 2436 Delayed Quote.2.87%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 908 B 93 006 M 93 006 M
Net income 2022 574 B 7 726 M 7 726 M
Net Debt 2022 212 B 2 850 M 2 850 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 15 482 B 208 B 208 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 39,9%
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.87%208 437
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION12.57%291 608
CHEVRON CORPORATION6.54%241 019
BP PLC9.70%96 715
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.71%77 972
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.85%43 664