RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/31
2080.7 INR   -1.68%
01:29p Top envoy says U.S. preparing tighter oil sanctions on Venezuela
RE
12:20p Top envoy says U.S. preparing tighter oil sanctions on Venezuela
RE
10:57a Reliance Future-proofs retail arm as it seeks to woo investors
RE
Top envoy says U.S. preparing tighter oil sanctions on Venezuela

08/31/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is looking to tighten oil sanctions on Venezuela in the near future, top U.S. envoy for the country told Reuters on Monday, by potentially removing exemptions that allow some oil companies to exchange Venezuelan crude for fuel from the OPEC member.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up sanctions on Venezuela's state-run PDVSA, its key foreign partners and customers since it first imposed measures against the company in early 2019, seeking to oust the left-leaning Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after a 2018 re-election considered a sham by most Western nations.

"We think our sanctions have been extremely effective in reducing income to the regime but we think we can make them more effective. So we are going to be doing some things to tighten up in the near future," Elliott Abrams, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela said in a phone interview.

The sanctions have already deprived PDVSA of most of its long-term oil customers, reducing oil exports to below 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), their lowest level in almost 80 years.

But they have so far failed to loosen Maduro's grip in power - something that has frustrated Trump, officials say. With November's presidential election approaching, Washington is preparing to toughen its stance on Venezuela, especially the sanctions on its oil and gold industries.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Washington was moving to set an October deadline for winding down all trade of Venezuelan oil - such as swaps of crude for fuel, including diesel, and payments of pending debt with crude, the sources said.

Abrams declined to confirm the exact scope of the action but said, "There are some exceptions that were put in place last year that we have been looking at and that we may feel can be removed."

A handful of European and Asian customers have continued taking Venezuelan oil under specific authorizations granted since last year by the U.S. Treasury for transactions that do not involve cash payments to Maduro's administration, but rather exchanges of Venezuela oil for diesel.

The list of active receivers of Venezuelan oil includes Italy's Eni, Spain's Repsol, India's Reliance Industries and Thailand Tipco Asphalt.

Some Venezuelan opposition activists and economists have raised alarms about the potential humanitarian impact of a cutoff of diesel swaps, given that the fuel is used to transport food and run electricity generators.

Abrams rejected the criticism, saying the United States was always careful about the humanitarian impact of its sanctions and questioned how Caracas was able to send fuel to Cuba.

"If there are shortages of diesel in Venezuela, they can be remedied by stopping this colonial relationship with Cuba," he said.

PDVSA regularly exports Venezuela crude and fuel oil to Cuba, and also re-ship to the island a portion of the refined products it imports through swaps.

The Trump administration has clamped down on Cuba following the historic move by Democratic predecessor Barack Obama to reopen U.S.-Cuba ties. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Marguerita Choy)

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA -2.03% 7.8 Delayed Quote.-42.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.74% 45.64 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.68% 2080.7 End-of-day quote.37.43%
REPSOL 0.29% 6.902 End-of-day quote.-50.45%
TIPCO ASPHALT -0.80% 24.8 End-of-day quote.16.98%
WTI -0.42% 42.855 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 422 B 74 015 M 74 015 M
Net income 2021 419 B 5 726 M 5 726 M
Net Debt 2021 1 096 B 14 964 M 14 964 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 13 211 B 181 B 180 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 2 051,45 INR
Last Close Price 2 080,70 INR
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD37.43%183 790
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-41.69%172 047
BP PLC-43.98%70 976
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-23.67%67 581
NESTE OYJ44.42%40 917
PTT-18.18%33 736
