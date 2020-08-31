Top envoy says U.S. preparing tighter oil sanctions on Venezuela

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is
looking to tighten oil sanctions on Venezuela in the near
future, top U.S. envoy for the country told Reuters on Monday,
by potentially removing exemptions that allow some oil companies
to exchange Venezuelan crude for fuel from the OPEC member.
U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up sanctions on
Venezuela's state-run PDVSA, its key foreign partners and
customers since it first imposed measures against the company in
early 2019, seeking to oust the left-leaning Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro after a 2018 re-election considered a
sham by most Western nations.
"We think our sanctions have been extremely effective in
reducing income to the regime but we think we can make them more
effective. So we are going to be doing some things to tighten up
in the near future," Elliott Abrams, U.S. Special Representative
for Venezuela said in a phone interview.
The sanctions have already deprived PDVSA of most of its
long-term oil customers, reducing oil exports to below 400,000
barrels per day (bpd), their lowest level in almost 80 years.
But they have so far failed to loosen Maduro's grip in power
- something that has frustrated Trump, officials say. With
November's presidential election approaching, Washington is
preparing to toughen its stance on Venezuela, especially the
sanctions on its oil and gold industries.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Washington was
moving to set an October deadline for winding down all trade of
Venezuelan oil - such as swaps of crude for fuel, including
diesel, and payments of pending debt with crude, the sources
said.
Abrams declined to confirm the exact scope of the action but
said, "There are some exceptions that were put in place last
year that we have been looking at and that we may feel can be
removed."
A handful of European and Asian customers have continued
taking Venezuelan oil under specific authorizations granted
since last year by the U.S. Treasury for transactions that do
not involve cash payments to Maduro's administration, but rather
exchanges of Venezuela oil for diesel.
The list of active receivers of Venezuelan oil includes
Italy's Eni, Spain's Repsol, India's Reliance
Industries and Thailand Tipco Asphalt.
Some Venezuelan opposition activists and economists have
raised alarms about the potential humanitarian impact of a
cutoff of diesel swaps, given that the fuel is used to transport
food and run electricity generators.
Abrams rejected the criticism, saying the United States was
always careful about the humanitarian impact of its sanctions
and questioned how Caracas was able to send fuel to Cuba.
"If there are shortages of diesel in Venezuela, they can be
remedied by stopping this colonial relationship with Cuba," he
said.
PDVSA regularly exports Venezuela crude and fuel oil to
Cuba, and also re-ship to the island a portion of the refined
products it imports through swaps.
The Trump administration has clamped down on Cuba following
the historic move by Democratic predecessor Barack Obama to
reopen U.S.-Cuba ties.
