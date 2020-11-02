Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Venezuela's oil exports fall to new low in Oct as clients walk away -data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 02:58pm EST

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil exports fell to a historic low of 359,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October as most of state-run PDVSA's long-term clients paused trade to meet a U.S. deadline to halt business with the firm, according to data seen by Reuters on Monday.

The United States set an October-November deadline for PDVSA's long-term customers - including Italy Eni, Spain's Repsol and India's Reliance Industries - to stop oil swaps it had authorized this year as exceptions to sanctions on Venezuela.

None of those companies loaded cargoes of Venezuelan crude in October, shrinking PDVSA's portfolio of customers, according to internal documents from the state company seen by Reuters as well as Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data.

Thailand's Tipco Asphalt took a cargo of Venezuela's crude on the tanker Explorer and it has at least two more cargoes about to depart in November before winding down trade with PDVSA, according to the data.

A total of 26 vessels set sail from the sanctioned nation last month. The 359,000 bpd they exported is the lowest monthly average since early 1943, according to figures from Venezuela's oil ministry.

PDVSA and its joint ventures exported 381,000 bpd in June and 388,000 bpd in July, but shipments had bounced to 440,000 bpd in August and 703,000 bpd in September, helped by last-minute purchases by their traditional customers, according to the internal PDVSA documents and Eikon data.

PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The main destination for Venezuela's oil in October was Asia, with about one third of total exports, followed by Cuba with some 104,000 bpd.

Venezuela's exports are increasingly difficult to track since a growing portion of oil shipments originates in ship-to-ship operations, not at PDVSA's ports.

In October, PDVSA inaugurated a new spot for transferring crude between tankers near La Borracha island off the nation's eastern coast. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Daniel Flynn and Sonya Hepinstall)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -0.70% 57.73 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
ENI SPA 5.84% 6.362 Delayed Quote.-56.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 8.38% 39.14 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -8.62% 1877.45 Delayed Quote.36.99%
REPSOL S.A. 6.22% 5.672 Delayed Quote.-61.67%
TIPCO ASPHALT 3.29% 15.7 End-of-day quote.-25.94%
WTI 8.87% 36.955 Delayed Quote.-44.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
02:58pVenezuela's oil exports fall to new low in Oct as clients walk away -data
RE
05:38aSensex, Nifty end higher as banks, financials offset Reliance weakness
RE
11/01RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Un-audited Q2 (FY 2020-21) Financial Results of Reliance J..
PU
11/01RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Q2 (FY 2020-21) Financial and Operational Performance of R..
PU
11/01RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Statement of Deviation or Variation for proceeds of Rights..
PU
11/01RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for th..
PU
11/01RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds..
PU
11/01RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Statement of deviation or variation in the use of proceeds..
PU
11/01RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) ..
PU
11/01RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 243 B 70 383 M 70 383 M
Net income 2021 448 B 6 012 M 6 012 M
Net Debt 2021 819 B 10 998 M 10 998 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 11 920 B 160 B 160 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 2 188,00 INR
Last Close Price 1 877,45 INR
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.99%174 945
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-53.25%137 925
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-34.12%65 610
BP PLC-58.31%51 283
NESTE OYJ44.04%39 980
PTT-29.55%28 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group