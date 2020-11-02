Venezuela's oil exports fall to new low in Oct as clients walk away -data

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil exports fell to a historic
low of 359,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October as most of
state-run PDVSA's long-term clients paused trade to meet a U.S.
deadline to halt business with the firm, according to data seen
by Reuters on Monday.
The United States set an October-November deadline for
PDVSA's long-term customers - including Italy Eni,
Spain's Repsol and India's Reliance Industries
- to stop oil swaps it had authorized this year as
exceptions to sanctions on Venezuela.
None of those companies loaded cargoes of Venezuelan crude
in October, shrinking PDVSA's portfolio of customers, according
to internal documents from the state company seen by Reuters as
well as Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data.
Thailand's Tipco Asphalt took a cargo of
Venezuela's crude on the tanker Explorer and it has at least two
more cargoes about to depart in November before winding down
trade with PDVSA, according to the data.
A total of 26 vessels set sail from the sanctioned nation
last month. The 359,000 bpd they exported is the lowest monthly
average since early 1943, according to figures from Venezuela's
oil ministry.
PDVSA and its joint ventures exported 381,000 bpd in June
and 388,000 bpd in July, but shipments had bounced to 440,000
bpd in August and 703,000 bpd in September, helped by
last-minute purchases by their traditional customers, according
to the internal PDVSA documents and Eikon data.
PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The main destination for Venezuela's oil in October was
Asia, with about one third of total exports, followed by Cuba
with some 104,000 bpd.
Venezuela's exports are increasingly difficult to track
since a growing portion of oil shipments originates in
ship-to-ship operations, not at PDVSA's ports.
In October, PDVSA inaugurated a new spot for transferring
crude between tankers near La Borracha island off the nation's
eastern coast.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga
Editing by Daniel Flynn and Sonya Hepinstall)