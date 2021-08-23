Reliance Infrastructure : Annual Report 2020-21

To appoint a Director in place of Shri Punit Garg (DIN: 00004407), who retires by rotation under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and being eligible, offers himself for

the audited consolidated financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the report of the Auditors thereon.

the audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon, and

NOTICE is hereby given that the 92nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Reliance Infrastructure Limited will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2.00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility to transact the following business:

10 each, 80,00,000 Equity Shares of `10 each, with differential rights (differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise) and 4,20,00,000 Unclassified Shares of

10 each to ` 20,50,06,00,000 (Rupees Two Thousand Fifty Crores Six Lakh) comprising 194,00,60,000 Equity Shares of `10 each, 10,00,00,000 Preference Shares of

10 each, 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares of `10 each with differential rights (differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise).

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Memorandum of Association of the Company be accordingly altered by substituting the existing Clause V with the following:

'V. The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is

20,50,06,00,000 (Rupees Two Thousand Fifty Crores Six Lakh) comprising 194,00,60,000 Equity Shares of ` 10 each, 10,00,00,000 Preference Shares of ` 10 each, 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares of

10 each with differential rights (differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise); with power to increase or reduce the capital of the Company and/ or the nominal value of the shares and to divide the shares in the capital for the time being into several classes and to attach thereto respectively such preferential, deferred, qualified or special rights, privileges or conditions with or without voting rights as may be determined by or in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company or as may be decided by the Board of Directors or by the Company in General Meeting, as applicable, in conformity with the provisions of the Act and to vary, modify, amalgamate or abrogate any such rights, privileges or conditions and to consolidate or sub-divide the shares and issue shares of higher or lower denominations in such manner as may for the time being be provided by the Articles of Association of the Company.'

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do and perform or cause to be done all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be required or deemed necessary or incidental thereto and to settle, approve, ratify and finalise all issues that may arise in this regard, without further referring to the members of the Company and to delegate all or any of the powers or authorities herein conferred to any Director(s) or other official(s) of the Company and to do all necessary and incidental acts to give effect to this resolution."

May 28, 2021